Pierre Bonnard

Landscapes, urban scenes and portraits by French post-impressionist painter Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947). Bonnard's paintings often depicted intimate and domestic scenes, such as everyday life in his home, landscapes, and still lifes. His work is characterized by his use of bold colors, flattened perspective, and a sense of luminosity. Bonnard's unique style embraced both the natural and the subjective, resulting in dreamlike and poetic compositions.

Garden (1935) painting in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Dining Room in the Country (1913) painting in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Women with a Dog (1891) painting in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard. Original from the Sterling and Francine Clark Art Institute.
Rainy Landscape (1909) painting in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard. Original from the Finnish National Gallery.
The Dining Room, Vernonnet (1916) painting in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard. Original from The MET Museum.
Young girls with seagull (1917) painting in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard. Original from the Public Institution Paris Musées.
The Little Laundress (1896) print in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard. Original from the Sterling and Francine Clark Art Institute.
Woman Putting on Her Stockings (1893) by Pierre Bonnard Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.
Nursemaids' Promenade; Frieze of Carriages (1895) by Pierre Bonnard Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.
Andrée Terrasse with son Jean and brother (1893) by Pierre Bonnard. Original from The Rijksmuseum.
Woman standing in her bathtub (1925) by Pierre Bonnard. Original from The Rijksmuseum.
Pink Bouquet (1930) painting in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard. Original from The MET Museum.
The False Step (1891) drawing in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard. Original from The MET Museum.
Conversation in Arcachon (1926-1930) painting in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard. Original from the Public Institution Paris Musées.
Child with Lamp (1896) print in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard. Original from the Sterling and Francine Clark Art Institute.
Frontal nude (1905) painting in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard. Original from the Public Institution Paris Musées.
Place Clichy (1867–1947) by Pierre Bonnard. Original from Yale University Art Gallery.
Woman with Dog, or Woman and Dog at Table (Femme au chien, ou Femme et chien à table) by Pierre Bonnard
Woman and Dog at Table (1908) by Pierre Bonnard Original from Barnes Foundation.
Place Pigalle at Night (1905–1908) by Pierre Bonnard. Original from Yale University Art Gallery.
The Basket of Fruit (1922) painting in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.
The Dogs (1893) drawing in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard. Original from The MET Museum.
Woman with an Umbrella (1894) by Pierre Bonnard Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.
Street Scene, Place Clichy (1895) painting in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard. Original from The MET Museum.
General cemetery project for Paris (1787) by Pierre Bonnard. Original from The Public Institution Paris Musées.
Bemberg Fondation Toulouse - Dernier autoportrait de Pierre Bonnard de 1945 - 56x46
Some Aspects of Life in Paris, 4: House in the Courtyard (1898) print in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard. Original from the Davison Art Center of Wesleyan University.
Evening Under the Lamps (1903) by Pierre Bonnard Original from Barnes Foundation.
Le Salon des Cent (1893) by Pierre Bonnard. Original from Yale University Art Gallery.
The Children's Meal (1895) painting in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard. Original from The MET Museum.
Woman with a Lamp (1909) painting in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard. Original from the Dallas Museum of Art.
Poster for the "Revue Blanche" (1894) print in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard. Original from the Public Institution Paris Musées.
Street corner seen from above (1896-1897) print in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard. Original from the Public Institution Paris Musées.
Preliminary cover design for "Petit Solfège illustré" (1892–1893) print in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard.
Some Aspects of Life in Paris, 11: A Street on a Rainy Evening (1898) print in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard. Original from the Davison Art Center of Wesleyan University.
The Boulevards (1900) by Pierre Bonnard Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.
The Ragpickers (1909) by Pierre Bonnard Original from Barnes Foundation.
The Pushcart, from the series "Some Aspects of Parisian Life" (1897) print in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard. Original from The MET Museum.
Avenue du Bois (1899) print in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard. Original from the Public Institution Paris Musées.
Standing naked woman washes herself (1923–1927) by Pierre Bonnard. Original from The Rijksmuseum.
Frontispiece for Color Lithography by André Mellerio (1898) print in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard. Original from the Public Institution Paris Musées.
Boating (1896–1897) print in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard. Original from the Davison Art Center of Wesleyan University.
Portrait of Ambroise Vollard with a cat (1924) painting in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard. Original from the Public Institution Paris Musées.
Sketches of Andrée Bonnard, the dog Ravageau, Claude Terrasse and, at lower left, the artist, himself (1889) drawing in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard.
The Arc de Triomphe (1897) print in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Some Aspects of Life in Paris, 7: The Square in the Evening (1898) print in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard. Original from the Davison Art Center of Wesleyan University.
Naked woman squats in tub (1894) by Pierre Bonnard. Original from The Rijksmuseum.
Album of original prints from Galerie Vollard (1897) print in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
The Seine at Vernon (1925) painting in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard. Original from The MET Museum.
Poster of the exhibition for the 1st album of "Peintres Graveurs" edited by Vollard (1896) print in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard.
Boulevard, from the series "Some Aspects of Parisian Life" (1896) print in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard. Original from The MET Museum.
Couple Embracing, from "Daphnis and Chloe" by Longus (1902) print in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard. Original from The MET Museum.
Street Seen from Above, from the series "Some Aspects of Parisian Life" (1897) print in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard.
Promenade des nourrices, frise des fiacres (1899) print in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Mustaches (1890–1899) by Pierre Bonnard. Original from The New York Public Library.
At the Theater, from the series "Some Aspects of Parisian Life" (1897–1898) print in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard.
Portrait of Doctor Maurice Girardin (1917) painting in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard. Original from the Public Institution Paris Musées.
Les Parisiennes (1893) by Pierre Bonnard. Original from Library of Congress.
Woman in Shirt (1893–1894) print in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard. Original from the Davison Art Center of Wesleyan University.
Proof of Female Figure, head and shoulders from Daphnis et Chloé (1902) print in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard.
France-Champagne (1891) print in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard. Original from Bibliothèque Municipale de Lyon.
Street corner (1899) by Pierre Bonnard Original from The New York Public Library.
Preliminary design of book-plates for Misia Natanson (1920) print in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard. Original from The MET Museum.
