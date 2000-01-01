Neo-Impressionism, an art movement that emerged in the late 19th century, was characterized by its unique technique and exploration of color theory. Led by prominent artists such as Georges Seurat and Paul Signac, Neo-Impressionists aimed to create luminous and vibrant paintings using small, separate brushstrokes of pure, unmixed colors. The movement emphasized the scientific aspect of color perception, applying the principles of optical mixing to achieve a greater sense of brightness and depth. Neo-Impressionist works often depicted rural and urban scenes, capturing the effects of light and atmosphere with meticulous precision. This movement introduced a fresh, modern approach to Impressionism, paving the way for future artistic developments.