Botanical Specimen Plates
Beautiful fruit and flower illustrations from our own original 1900 folio of Botanical Specimen published by Rochester Lithographing and Printing Company. This vintage seed seller’s sample book features Pochoir prints and lithographs of roses and other flowering plants, trees, as well as fruits including apples, pears, berries, grapes, and cherries. We’ve digitally enhanced these wonderful public domain images for you to download under the CC0 license.
Beautiful fruit and flower illustrations from our own original 1900 folio of Botanical Specimen published by Rochester Lithographing and Printing Company. This vintage seed seller’s sample book features Pochoir prints and lithographs of roses and other flowering plants, trees, as well as fruits including apples, pears, berries, grapes, and cherries. We’ve digitally enhanced these wonderful public domain images for you to download under the CC0 license.
124 results