Paul Cézanne (1839–1906) was one of the greatest French painters of Post-Impressionism. He was known as the "Master of Aix" because of how he portrayed the beauty of nature in Aix-en-Provence, his ancestral home in the South of France. His artistic style of repetitive and exploratory brushstrokes made his works recognizable and paved the way for modern art and Cubism. Cezanne transitioned the art world and influenced many of the 20th-century artists. We have digitally enhanced Cezanne's artworks in high-resolution printable quality. They are free to download under the CC0 license.