John H. White, born in 1945, has an uncanny ability to transport viewers into the soul of American life, especially within Chicago's African-American spheres. From 1978 onward, for over 30 years, he masterfully captured the city's social tapestry for the Chicago Sun-Times and highlighted its environment for DOCUMERICA. His storytelling prowess earned him the Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography in 1982. Dive deep into America's heart with this curated collection of his iconic shots—pristine, high-resolution images free for download under the CC0 license.