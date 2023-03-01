Utagawa Toyokuni (1769-1825) was a prominent Japanese woodblock printmaker and painter of the Edo period. Born in Edo (now Tokyo), he was the chief disciple of Utagawa Toyoharu, a well-respected printmaker. He specialized in kabuki theater prints, which depicted famous actors in performances and featured dramatic scenes from plays. In addition to kabuki theater prints, Toyokuni also produced portraits of geishas, landscapes, and scenes from everyday life. He eventually became a leading master of the Utagawa School. Toyokuni's output was prolific, and he created countless ukiyo-e prints throughout his career. He continued to experiment with new techniques and styles throughout his life, and he was widely regarded as one of the most innovative printmakers of his time. Come and experience these public domain artworks which are free to download and use under the CC0 license.