Born to a station master in Tulln, Austria, Egon Schiele (1890–1918) grew up drawing trains and exploring paintings. He later became Gustav Klimt’s protégé and was exposed to the works of Vincent van Gogh and Edvard Munch during his time with Klimt. Schiele's early works are influenced by the art nouveau movement and the Vienna Secession style. Later his artworks diverged to explore the subject matter of human forms and bodies, sometimes, in sexually explicit and erotic manners. His works also explored the depth of emotions and human psychology. Schiele was an eminent figure in the Expressionism movement and produced more than 3,000 pieces of art. His "Kneeling Nude with Raised Hands (1910)" is regarded as one of the most important nude pieces of the 20th century. We’ve brought some of Schiele’s timeless vintage public domain line art drawings and paintings for you to enjoy in high resolution printable quality and download under the CC0 license.