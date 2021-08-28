Piet Mondrian (1872-1944) was a Dutch abstract painter, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest artists of the 20th century. He was one of the founders of the journal and art movement De Stijl. The movement was based on reductive theory, the complete rejection of visually perceived reality as a subject matter. Through this publication Mondrian pioneered the term Neoplasticism, an artform using only vertical and horizontal lines with primary colors: "art in the most purest and fundamental form". His abstract primary colored paintings have influenced the Bauhaus and recently come back into trend in interior decor and graphic design. We have digitally enhanced these public domain artworks, along with his older paintings. They are free to download and use under the CC0 license.