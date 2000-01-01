Gustav Klimt
Art Nouveau remix inspired by famous paintings from Austrian painter Gustav Klimt. His works were mainly paintings, murals, and sketches. Marked by his numerous erotic drawings, Klimt's primary subject were female figures. Klimt found financial success in his "Golden Phase" with decorative techniques and the prominent use of gold leaf in his paintings. Enjoy these editable templates, art remix designs & easy to use elements.
