Georges de Feure

Georges de Feure (1868-1943) was a French artist with a distinctive and innovative style. He combined Art Nouveau, Symbolism, and Impressionism to create captivating works of art. With vibrant colors and fluid brushstrokes, he conveyed emotions and moods with precision. De Feure's art invites viewers to explore his imaginative and beautiful world.

Boomrijk landschap painting in high resolution by Georges de Feure (1878&ndash;1943). Original from The Rijksmuseum.…Boomrijk landschap painting in high resolution by Georges de Feure (1878&ndash;1943). Original from The Rijksmuseum.…
La source du Mal (The Source of Evil) (1894) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from Minneapolis…La source du Mal (The Source of Evil) (1894) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from Minneapolis…
Vrouw krijgt visioen in een tuin (1897) by Georges de Feure. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Vrouw krijgt visioen in een tuin (1897) by Georges de Feure. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Le Cirque Corvi (ca. 1893) painting in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The Sterling and Francine Clark…Le Cirque Corvi (ca. 1893) painting in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The Sterling and Francine Clark…
Silk with Art Nouveau Design (1900) textile design in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The Cleveland…Silk with Art Nouveau Design (1900) textile design in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The Cleveland…
Nieuwjaarswens van Octave Uzanne voor het jaar 1897 (1896) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The…Nieuwjaarswens van Octave Uzanne voor het jaar 1897 (1896) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The…
Paris-Almanach (1894) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The Public Institution Paris…Paris-Almanach (1894) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The Public Institution Paris…
La femme fatale (1896) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The Sterling and Francine Clark Art…La femme fatale (1896) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The Sterling and Francine Clark Art…
Dame op straat gevolgd door een heer (ca. 1897) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The Rijksmuseum.…Dame op straat gevolgd door een heer (ca. 1897) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The Rijksmuseum.…
Portrait of Paul Adam (1862&ndash;1920), writer (ca. 1900) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The…Portrait of Paul Adam (1862&ndash;1920), writer (ca. 1900) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The…
Retour (1897) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Retour (1897) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure.
Vrouw krijgt visioen in een tuinDans le r&ecirc;ve (1897) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Vrouw krijgt visioen in een tuinDans le r&ecirc;ve (1897) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure.
Dessertbord met symmetrische bladmotieven in reli&euml;f, Georges de Feure (ca. 1900). Original from The Rijksmuseum.…Dessertbord met symmetrische bladmotieven in reli&euml;f, Georges de Feure (ca. 1900). Original from The Rijksmuseum.…
Retour (1897) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…Retour (1897) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
Poster of Com&eacute;die&ndash;Parisienne with portrait of Loie Fuller (1895) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure.…Poster of Com&eacute;die&ndash;Parisienne with portrait of Loie Fuller (1895) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure.…
Affiche pour le Salon des Cent, "5e Exposition d'Art" (1896) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The…Affiche pour le Salon des Cent, "5e Exposition d'Art" (1896) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The…
Affiche pour le Magasin de Nouveaut&eacute;s "A Jeanne d'Arc" &agrave; Carcassonne (1898) print in high resolution by…Affiche pour le Magasin de Nouveaut&eacute;s "A Jeanne d'Arc" &agrave; Carcassonne (1898) print in high resolution by…
Geneve (ca. 1880&ndash;1900) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The Public Institution Paris…Geneve (ca. 1880&ndash;1900) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The Public Institution Paris…
Chansons d'Atelier (1901) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The Sterling and Francine Clark Art…Chansons d'Atelier (1901) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The Sterling and Francine Clark Art…
Silk with Art Nouveau Design (1900) textile design in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The Cleveland…Silk with Art Nouveau Design (1900) textile design in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The Cleveland…
Dessin original pour les Ma&icirc;tres de l'Affiche (1898) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The…Dessin original pour les Ma&icirc;tres de l'Affiche (1898) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The…
The Grand Vatel (ca. 1900) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The Public Institution Paris…The Grand Vatel (ca. 1900) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The Public Institution Paris…
Uitnodiging voor een diner ter ere van Marcellin Desboutin (ca. 1895) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original…Uitnodiging voor een diner ter ere van Marcellin Desboutin (ca. 1895) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original…
Journal des Ventes (1899) poster in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The New York Public Library.…Journal des Ventes (1899) poster in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The New York Public Library.…
Th&eacute;s du Palais Indien (1900) poster in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The New York Public…Th&eacute;s du Palais Indien (1900) poster in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The New York Public…
