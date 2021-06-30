Georges de Feure (1868-1943) was a French painter, designer, and artist known for his Symbolism and Art Nouveau style. He lived in Montmartre, Paris, and was friends with composers Claude Debussy and Maurice Ravel. Feure's artwork was influenced by Charles Baudelaire's poems and often depicted the femme fatale. He also worked as an illustrator for "Courrier Français" and "Le Figaro Illustré". We have digitally enhanced some of his artworks, including his poster designs for "Les Maîtres de l'affiche" and "Jeanne d'Arc magazine". They are available for free download and use under the CC0 license.