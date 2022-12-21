Gustav Klimt (1862–1918) was one of the greatest Austrian symbolist painters of the Art Nouveau era. Renowned as one of the most prominent founding members, and as a president of the Vienna Art Nouveau movement (Vienna Secession). His works were mainly paintings, murals, and sketches. Marked by his numerous erotic drawings, Klimt's primary subject were female figures, and at one point his work was even criticized as pornographic. Klimt found financial success in his "Golden Phase" with decorative techniques and the prominent use of gold leaf in his paintings. We have digitally enhanced some of his notable works from the public domain and made them available for you to download under the creative commons 0 license.