Alfons Maria Mucha also know internationally as Alphonse Mucha (1860-1939), was a Czech graphic artist, painter and illustrator. He lived in Paris during the Art Nouveau period, and is best know for his noticeably stylized and decorative theatrical posters like those of Sarah Bernhardt, the most famous actress in Paris at the time. Mucha produced paintings, advertisements, book illustrations as well as designs for carpets, jewelry and theater sets, in what was called the Mucha style. His works featured beautiful young women in neoclassical robes surrounded by flowers which formed as haloes. Enjoy these printable high definition public domain illustrations, downloadable under the Creative Commons 0 license.