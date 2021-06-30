Georges de Feure or Georges Joseph Van Sluÿters (1868-1943) was a French painter, theatrical designer and industrial art designer in the Symbolism and Art Nouveau movement. Living a Bohemian lifestyle in Montmartre, Paris, his circle of friends included composers, Claude Debussy and Maurice Ravel. Feure was recognized as an important symbolist painter. His pictorial work was inspired by the poems of Charles Baudelaire, with various representations of the femme fatale. He also worked as an illustrator for “Courrier Français” and “Le Figaro Illustré”. We have digitally enhanced some of his artworks, including his poster design for “Les Maîtres de l’affiche” and “Jeanne d’Arc magazine”. They are free to download under the CC0 license.