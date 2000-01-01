Kamisaka Sekka
Kamisaka Sekka (1866–1942) was one of the most prominent artists in twentieth-century Japan. He blended Western and traditional Japanese art by applying western methods to Japanese subject matter, and his artworks are influenced by the Art Nouveau style. Explore beautiful vintage artworks of landscape, people, butterflies and more.
Kamisaka Sekka (1866–1942) was one of the most prominent artists in twentieth-century Japan. He blended Western and traditional Japanese art by applying western methods to Japanese subject matter, and his artworks are influenced by the Art Nouveau style. Explore beautiful vintage artworks of landscape, people, butterflies and more.