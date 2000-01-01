Leonetto Cappiello
Born in Livorno in 1875, Leonetto Cappiello was an Italian-French poster art designer and painter. Having no formal training in art, he is regarded today as the father of modern advertising because of his innovative approach to poster designs. Cappiello made his name in Paris by employing bold figures and vivid caricatures in his Art Nouveau artworks.
