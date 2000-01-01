Albert Edelfelt
Albert Edelfelt's (1854-1905) art style was influenced by French Impressionism and Realism. He used loose brushstrokes and a bright color palette to capture the mood and atmosphere of his subjects. His portraits are realistic in their details, yet convey a sense of intimacy and personal connection with the subjects. He was also known for his use of light and shadow to create depth and dimension in his paintings.
Albert Edelfelt's (1854-1905) art style was influenced by French Impressionism and Realism. He used loose brushstrokes and a bright color palette to capture the mood and atmosphere of his subjects. His portraits are realistic in their details, yet convey a sense of intimacy and personal connection with the subjects. He was also known for his use of light and shadow to create depth and dimension in his paintings.