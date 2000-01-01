rawpixel
Albert Edelfelt Art
Albert Edelfelt

Albert Edelfelt's (1854-1905) art style was influenced by French Impressionism and Realism. He used loose brushstrokes and a bright color palette to capture the mood and atmosphere of his subjects. His portraits are realistic in their details, yet convey a sense of intimacy and personal connection with the subjects. He was also known for his use of light and shadow to create depth and dimension in his paintings.

