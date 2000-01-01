Mark Catesby
Vintage illustrations from The Natural History of Carolina, Florida and Bahama Islands (1754), by the English naturalist Mark Catesby (1683–1749). Feast your eyes on this vibrant pictorial collection consisting of 220 antique plates beautifully capturing birds, fish, reptiles, insects, mammals, and plants. Take a journey through the magnificent natural history with these digitally enhanced illustrations.
Vintage illustrations from The Natural History of Carolina, Florida and Bahama Islands (1754), by the English naturalist Mark Catesby (1683–1749). Feast your eyes on this vibrant pictorial collection consisting of 220 antique plates beautifully capturing birds, fish, reptiles, insects, mammals, and plants. Take a journey through the magnificent natural history with these digitally enhanced illustrations.