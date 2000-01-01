Woodblock print portraits of animals, landscapes, and daily life scenes in the late Edo period of Japan by Kubo Shunman (1757-1820). Shunman's ukiyo-e woodblock prints and paintings are characterized by their delicate lines, subtle colors, and attention to detail that reflects his elegant style. Shunman was born in 1757 in Edo, Japan (current Tokyo). Shunman began his artistic training under the tutelage of Torii Kiyonaga, a prominent ukiyo-e artist, and later went on to study under other famous ukiyo-e masters of his time, such as Utamaro and Shunshō.

