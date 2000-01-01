rawpixel
Kubo Shunman Art
Woodblock print portraits of animals, landscapes, and daily life scenes in the late Edo period of Japan by Kubo Shunman (1757-1820). Shunman's ukiyo-e woodblock prints and paintings are characterized by their delicate lines, subtle colors, and attention to detail that reflects his elegant style. Shunman was born in 1757 in Edo, Japan (current Tokyo). Shunman began his artistic training under the tutelage of Torii Kiyonaga, a prominent ukiyo-e artist, and later went on to study under other famous ukiyo-e masters of his time, such as Utamaro and Shunshō.
 

Japanese White-eyes on a Branch of Peach Tree," from the Series An Array of Birds (Tori awase), from Spring Rain Surimono…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086937/image-paper-art-vintage
Various Moths and Butterflies by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087018/various-moths-and-butterflies-kubo-shunman
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 2: Cut Flowers: Clematis, Bush Clover, Iris, Camellia, and Azalea by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086603/image-paper-flowers-art
Various moths and butterflies by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086813/various-moths-and-butterflies-kubo-shunman
Various Moths and Butterflies by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086952/various-moths-and-butterflies-kubo-shunman
Japanese White-eyes with Plum Tree and Willow, from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono-jō, vol. 3) by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087001/image-paper-art-vintage
Various Moths and Butterflies by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087021/various-moths-and-butterflies-kubo-shunman
"Desk with Writing Set and Plum Flowers," from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise goyomi)From…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086824/image-paper-flowers-art
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 2: Costume for the Butterfly Dance (Kochō no mai) by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086827/image-paper-art-vintage
Hama-Yumi and Buriburi-Gitcho, Boy's Toys, for the New Year Celebration by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086816/image-paper-art-vintage
Various Moths and Butterflies by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087019/various-moths-and-butterflies-kubo-shunman
Treasure Boat (Takara-bune) with Three Rats by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086601/image-paper-art-vintage
Various Moths and Butterflies by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086959/various-moths-and-butterflies-kubo-shunman
Bullfinches and Cherry Blossoms by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086876/bullfinches-and-cherry-blossoms-kubo-shunman
Bowl with White-Baits and Plum Blossoms by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086965/image-paper-art-vintage
Magnolia Flowers by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087016/magnolia-flowers-kubo-shunman
The Common Marigold and The Rajoman Flowers by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087017/image-paper-flowers-art
Rice Plant and Butter-Burs by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086812/rice-plant-and-butter-burs-kubo-shunman
Hotei Flowers by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086878/hotei-flowers-kubo-shunman
Swallows and Wisteria by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086974/swallows-and-wisteria-kubo-shunman
Persimmons on a Plate by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086936/persimmons-plate-kubo-shunman
Pair of Mandarin Ducks and Iris Flowers by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087070/image-paper-flowers-art
Various Moths and Butterflies by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086956/various-moths-and-butterflies-kubo-shunman
Ceremonial Things for the Celebration of Setting Up a New House by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086815/image-paper-art-vintage
Peonies and Iris by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086766/peonies-and-iris-kubo-shunman
Hives with Wasps, and a Box with a Spoon for Honey by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086809/image-paper-art-vintage
Camellia Flowers, a Netsuke and a Seal by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086879/image-paper-flowers-art
Tai Fish and Top-Shells by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086810/tai-fish-and-top-shells-kubo-shunman
Saddle and Other Pieces of Harness by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086825/image-paper-art-vintage
Sea-Side Landscape with Pine Trees and Flying Cranes by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086808/image-paper-art-vintage
Sparrows and Plum Blossoms by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086807/sparrows-and-plum-blossoms-kubo-shunman
Girl and a Hagoita (Japanese Battledore and Shuttlecock) by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086682/image-paper-art-vintage
Lobster, Hamayumi (Ceremonial Miniature Bow) with Arrows and Fans by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087130/image-arrows-paper-art
Crab, Baked Rice-Ball and Seed of Persimmon by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086880/image-paper-art-vintage
Corchorus (or Yellow Rose) and Creeping Saxifrage by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086957/image-paper-rose-art
Objects Representing the Ceremony of Exorcising Demons, One of the New Year Performances by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086877/image-paper-art-vintage
People with Lanterns in Procession by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087020/image-paper-art-vintage
White by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086954/white-kubo-shunman
Crowd of People Looking at the Festival Dance at the Front of Futaara Shrine by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086872/image-paper-art-vintage
Shrine Under a Big Pine Tree by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185017/shrine-under-big-pine-tree-kubo-shunman
White Mice Playing by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185885/white-mice-playing-kubo-shunman
Design for Leather and Netsuke by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185015/design-for-leather-and-netsuke-kubo-shunman
"Bow, Arrows, Target, and Other Outfits for Archery," from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185971/image-arrows-paper-art
Shimadai and Sambo by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185941/shimadai-and-sambo-kubo-shunman
Designs for Leather by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185018/designs-for-leather-kubo-shunman
Pair of Mandarin Ducks and Iris Flowers by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185986/image-paper-flowers-art
Lobster and Vegetables by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185049/lobster-and-vegetables-kubo-shunman
Books and Brush-Stand by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185081/books-and-brush-stand-kubo-shunman
Young Court Lady by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185014/young-court-lady-kubo-shunman
Black by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185155/black-kubo-shunman
Female Warrior in Armor by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185055/female-warrior-armor-kubo-shunman
Cherry Blossoms and Pine Cones by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185154/cherry-blossoms-and-pine-cones-kubo-shunman
Outfit for the Go Game by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185013/outfit-for-the-game-kubo-shunman
Kingfishers and Pussy-willow by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185153/kingfishers-and-pussy-willow-kubo-shunman
Pocket-Books by Kubo Shunman

Men and Women in Court Costume Dancing by Kubo ShunmanMen and Women in Court Costume Dancing by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185936/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Violets, Primroses and Other Spring Flowers by Kubo ShunmanViolets, Primroses and Other Spring Flowers by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185152/image-paper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license
Table and Writing Set by Kubo ShunmanTable and Writing Set by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185009/table-and-writing-set-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Boat Setting Sail for Tosa by Kubo ShunmanBoat Setting Sail for Tosa by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185939/boat-setting-sail-for-tosa-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Saddle, Horse-Dipper and Other Harness by Kubo ShunmanSaddle, Horse-Dipper and Other Harness by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185938/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Spools by Kubo ShunmanSpools by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185872/spools-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Toys of Papier-Mache by Kubo ShunmanToys of Papier-Mache by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185934/toys-papier-mache-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Court Carriage by Kubo ShunmanCourt Carriage by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185045/court-carriage-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Roses and Plum Blossoms by Kubo ShunmanRoses and Plum Blossoms by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185078/roses-and-plum-blossoms-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Butterflies by Kubo ShunmanButterflies by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185077/butterflies-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Court Ladies Dragging a Cabinet along the Floor by Kubo ShunmanCourt Ladies Dragging a Cabinet along the Floor by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185140/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Courtesan with Book and Hair-Pin by Kubo ShunmanCourtesan with Book and Hair-Pin by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185890/courtesan-with-book-and-hair-pin-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Bookstand Containing a Crystal Ball and a Piece of Cloth by Kubo ShunmanBookstand Containing a Crystal Ball and a Piece of Cloth by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185143/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
“Hilt of a Sword,” from the series of Seven Prints for the Shōfudai Poetry Circle by Kubo Shunman“Hilt of a Sword,” from the series of Seven Prints for the Shōfudai Poetry Circle by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184984/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Tobacco Pouch and Pipe by Kubo ShunmanTobacco Pouch and Pipe by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184983/tobacco-pouch-and-pipe-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Letter-Box and Plum Blossoms by Kubo ShunmanLetter-Box and Plum Blossoms by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185016/letter-box-and-plum-blossoms-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Snowy Landscape by Kubo ShunmanSnowy Landscape by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185012/snowy-landscape-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Three Dancers of Sumiyoshi or Suminoye by Kubo ShunmanThree Dancers of Sumiyoshi or Suminoye by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185860/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Eagle on a Rock; Flowering Azaleas by Kubo ShunmanEagle on a Rock; Flowering Azaleas by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185098/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman Cutting Her Nails after GatHering Herbs by Kubo ShunmanWoman Cutting Her Nails after GatHering Herbs by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185893/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
History of Kamakura (where Minamoto Shogunate was Established) by Kubo ShunmanHistory of Kamakura (where Minamoto Shogunate was Established) by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185046/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Still Life of Costume of Ichikawa Danjūrō V, for Shibaraku by Kubo ShunmanStill Life of Costume of Ichikawa Danjūrō V, for Shibaraku by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186347/photo-image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Set of Utensils for the Tea Ceremony by Kubo ShunmanSet of Utensils for the Tea Ceremony by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612535/image-paper-flower-artFree Image from public domain license
Two Dancers Performing a “Shakkyōmono” Kabuki Dance, from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono-jō), vol. 3 by Kubo…Two Dancers Performing a “Shakkyōmono” Kabuki Dance, from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono-jō), vol. 3 by Kubo…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612591/image-paper-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Screen and Utensils for the Incense Ceremony by Kubo ShunmanScreen and Utensils for the Incense Ceremony by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612586/image-paper-flowers-moonFree Image from public domain license
Two Young Men and Several Women Dining at a Tea-house on the Bank of the Sumida River by Kubo ShunmanTwo Young Men and Several Women Dining at a Tea-house on the Bank of the Sumida River by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613170/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Courtesan with Branch of Seri by Kubo ShunmanCourtesan with Branch of Seri by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612666/courtesan-with-branch-seri-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Wine-Set for the New Year Ceremony by Kubo ShunmanWine-Set for the New Year Ceremony by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612663/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Rose, Iris, Primrose and Daisy by Kubo ShunmanRose, Iris, Primrose and Daisy by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612415/rose-iris-primrose-and-daisy-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
The Doll Festival, Third Day of the Third Month by Kubo ShunmanThe Doll Festival, Third Day of the Third Month by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612570/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Nobleman Receiving a Kyoka (Humorous Poem) from Shibanoya Sanyo, a Master of Kyoka by Kubo ShunmanNobleman Receiving a Kyoka (Humorous Poem) from Shibanoya Sanyo, a Master of Kyoka by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612617/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Young Nobleman Playing Koto (Harp) by Kubo ShunmanYoung Nobleman Playing Koto (Harp) by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612710/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Girl In the Form of a Divinity Beating a Drum by Kubo ShunmanGirl In the Form of a Divinity Beating a Drum by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612599/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Peach Blossoms, a Seal and a Seal-box by Kubo ShunmanPeach Blossoms, a Seal and a Seal-box by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612451/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Still Life of Wine Kettle and Cup on Stand by Kubo ShunmanStill Life of Wine Kettle and Cup on Stand by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241685/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Letter-Box with Letter and Potted Flower by Kubo ShunmanLetter-Box with Letter and Potted Flower by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612566/image-paper-flower-artFree Image from public domain license
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1: “Offering Incense to the Deity of the Stone” (Yōgōishi), from the series…Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1: “Offering Incense to the Deity of the Stone” (Yōgōishi), from the series…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612659/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Moveable rotating calendar mounted on elaborate wave-base with rabbit crest by Kubo ShunmanMoveable rotating calendar mounted on elaborate wave-base with rabbit crest by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241303/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Two Young Women on a Veranda by Kubo ShunmanTwo Young Women on a Veranda by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241687/two-young-women-veranda-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
“Gold-decorated Leather with Figure of a Chinese Boy” and “Patterned Leather,” from the series Famous Leathers, Inrō, and…“Gold-decorated Leather with Figure of a Chinese Boy” and “Patterned Leather,” from the series Famous Leathers, Inrō, and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612516/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1: “Books from Kanazawa Library” (Kanazawa Bunko) and “Foreign Cat of Shōmyōji…Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1: “Books from Kanazawa Library” (Kanazawa Bunko) and “Foreign Cat of Shōmyōji…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612526/image-paper-cat-artFree Image from public domain license
Incense Boxes with a Wrapping Cloth by Kubo ShunmanIncense Boxes with a Wrapping Cloth by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612652/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Courtesan Leaning on the Railing of a Veranda by Kubo ShunmanCourtesan Leaning on the Railing of a Veranda by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582256/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
“Beans for Tossing During Setsubun Exorcism Ceremony,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise…“Beans for Tossing During Setsubun Exorcism Ceremony,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612521/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Lady Beating a Hand-Drum (Tzusumi) By the Side of The Incense Burner by Kubo ShunmanLady Beating a Hand-Drum (Tzusumi) By the Side of The Incense Burner by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612397/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
