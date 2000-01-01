rawpixel
Jules Lachaise & Eugène Pierre Gourdet Art
Jules Lachaise & Eugène Pierre Gourdet

Intricate ornamental patterns and interior decor illustrations by the French 19th-century artists Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet. The duo designed rich and opulent interiors for the monarchy during the height of the Second French Empire.

Pompeiian Design for Doorway and Wall with Curtain (possibly for Deepdene, Dorking, Surrey) (19th century), vintage…
Pompeiian Design for Wall and Doorway (19th century), vintage illustration by Jules Lachaise and Eugene Pierre Gourdet.
Design for a ceiling painted with clouds, trellises, and roses by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for Salon Ceiling, Hôtel Candamo by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Partial design for a decorative panel painted in rinceaux by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
A garden pavilion in a forested landscape by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for a Study Ceiling by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for wallpaper featuring strapwork, rinceaux, and cartouches filled with bouquets of roses by Jules Lachaise and…
Elevation of a salon decorated in Louis XV style by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for wallpaper featuring shells, waterlilies, and cattails by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for Trompe l'Oeil Stairway Ceiling, Hôtel Hope by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Three designs for wallpaper featuring strapwork, rinceaux, and fleurs-de-lis by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for the decoration of a wall punctuated by a fireplace and a door and hung with gold-framed pictures by Jules…
Design for a ceiling with trompe l'oeil balustrade and sky by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Pompeiian Design for Doorway and Wall with Curtain (possibly for Deepdene, Dorking, Surrey) by Jules Lachaise and Eugène…
Design for a room with wood panels inset with paintings and a heavily-carved double door by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre…
Design for a ceiling decorated with clouds and birds by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for a decorated ceiling in a house on the rue Matignon by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for an awning over a door, in Moorish style by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for wallpaper featuring rinceaux and carouches framing figures by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for a ceiling with lattice work and flowering vines by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for Trompe L'Oeil Ceiling for Dining Room, Hôtel de Trévise by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Wallpaper design featuring bouquets of roses, strapwork, and rinceaux by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for the decoration of a ceiling by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for the decoration of a ceiling with a trompe l'oeil painting of a coffered dome by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre…
Design for wallpaper with Roman key border, rinceaux, and medallions by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for a decorated ceiling by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Elevation of a Church or Chapel with designs for ornament and a painted triptych of the Virgin Mary by Jules Lachaise and…
Design for a stained-glass window with heraldic designs for the Château Mouchy (Oise) by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre…
Partial design for the decoration of a ceiling by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for Altar and Chapel, Farnborough by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for Ceiling at Fontainebleau by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for a coffered ceiling with painted panels by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for a coffered ceiling with alternative decorative patterns by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for the decoration of a ceiling by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for Altar, Saint Clotilde by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for a ceiling paianted in filagree patterns by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for the decoration of a coffered ceiling ornamented with the name "Racine" and entwined letters: DD by Jules…
Pompeiian Design for Wall and Doorway by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for the Interior Cupola of a Domed Chapel, Farnborough, England by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for the decoration of a ceiling with circular medallions by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Partial design for a painted ceiling by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for Gallery Elevation and Ceiling, Hôtel Cottier by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Partial design for the painted decoration of a ceiling by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Ceiling and Cove Designs for Stairway, Hôtel Rothschild, Vienna by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for Elevation of the Duchess of Newcastle's Bedroom, Hôtel Hope by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for an ornamented stone pedastal surmounted by an urn by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Designs for two panels painted in rinceaux by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for wallpaper featuring rampant lions and crowns by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for Ceiling at Fontainebleau by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for the painted decoration of a baker's shop by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for the decoration of a hexagonal ceiling with rinceaux by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for a paneled ceiling by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for the decoration of the ceiling in the Opéra Comique, Paris by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for Ceiling, Hôtel Hope by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for painted decoration of a ceiling incorporating interwined initials: DD by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Elevation of an interior with a chimneypiece surmounted by a mirror and a second floor balcony by Jules Lachaise and Eugène…
Design for a ceiling painted with grotesque motifs by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for Elevation of Ceiling and Wall, Deepdene, Dorking, Surrey by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for the decoration of a gothic niche by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for the painted decoration of a ceiling by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for Coffered Ceiling in Four Alternate Color Schemes, Empress Eugenie's Hotel by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre…
Design for a paneled ceiling by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for the painted decoration of a coffered ceiling incorporating the initial: H by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre…
Design for the decoration of a room with a large wood-paneled cupboard surmounted by the monogram: H by Jules Lachaise and…
Design for wall decoration in a gallery of the Chateau de Lude, Sarthe by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for the decoration of a beamed ceiling by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for the painted decoration of a coffered ceiling by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for a painted ceiling with putti on clouds in a central oval by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Two designs for the painted decoration of ceiling coves with cartouches by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Ceiling Design for Bedroom of Duchesse de Newcastle, Hôtel of Madame Hope by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Pompeiian Design for Wall and Doorway by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for Ceiling, Château de Cangé by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for the painted decoration of a coffered ceiling with initials: VR by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for Chimney Piece, Château du Duc de Meternick, Johannisburg by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for the painted decoration of a coffered ceiling incorporating initials (G and H) for a house on the rue de Clichy by…
Design for painted wall decoration in the
Design for the decoration of a beamed ceiling by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetDesign for the decoration of a beamed ceiling by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for the painted decoration of a wall of ceiling panel monogrammed "CA" by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetDesign for the painted decoration of a wall of ceiling panel monogrammed "CA" by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for Coffered Ceiling, Mme Païva's Chateau at Neudeck by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetDesign for Coffered Ceiling, Mme Païva's Chateau at Neudeck by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for Ceiling Decoration in the Hôtel de Pless, Berlin by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetDesign for Ceiling Decoration in the Hôtel de Pless, Berlin by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Partial Design for the decoration of a ceiling by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetPartial Design for the decoration of a ceiling by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for ceramic tile decoration of a bathroom in "Pompeian" manner (possibly for Deepdene, Dorking, Surrey) by Jules…Design for ceramic tile decoration of a bathroom in "Pompeian" manner (possibly for Deepdene, Dorking, Surrey) by Jules…
Design for a ceiling with ribbon bearing putti by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetDesign for a ceiling with ribbon bearing putti by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for Ceiling, Bedroom of Mme de Marconnoy by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetDesign for Ceiling, Bedroom of Mme de Marconnoy by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for wallpaper featuring oak leaves, acorns, and intertwined twigs by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre…Design for wallpaper featuring oak leaves, acorns, and intertwined twigs by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre…
Design for a ceiling by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetDesign for a ceiling by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for wall panels with putti and flower garlands by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetDesign for wall panels with putti and flower garlands by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for a ceiling in rococo style with a trompe l'oeil oculus by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetDesign for a ceiling in rococo style with a trompe l'oeil oculus by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Ceiling Design for the Pless Chateau, Silesia by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetCeiling Design for the Pless Chateau, Silesia by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for a ceiling with trompe l'oeil balustrade and putti by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetDesign for a ceiling with trompe l'oeil balustrade and putti by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for a ceiling by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetDesign for a ceiling by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for the painted decoration of a ceiling with a trompe l'oeil canopy and roses by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and…Design for the painted decoration of a ceiling with a trompe l'oeil canopy and roses by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and…
Design for Elevation of Gallery Bay, Deepdene, Dorking, Surrey by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetDesign for Elevation of Gallery Bay, Deepdene, Dorking, Surrey by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for Hôtel de Trevise, Paris by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetDesign for Hôtel de Trevise, Paris by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for a ceiling by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetDesign for a ceiling by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Three designs for painted borders to decorate a room by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetThree designs for painted borders to decorate a room by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for a Painted Ceiling with Strapwork and Foliage on a Rose Background by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène…Design for a Painted Ceiling with Strapwork and Foliage on a Rose Background by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène…
Design for a ceiling with putti by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetDesign for a ceiling with putti by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for a ceiling by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetDesign for a ceiling by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
