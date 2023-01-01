Rachael Robinson Elmer
Rachael Robinson Elmer (1878-1919) was an American artist who created postcards and illustrated books. She was inspired by her art teacher, Childe Hassam. Her famous postcards showcased various scenes of New York City, especially the popular collection called "Art-lovers' New York". Elmer's artwork captured her deep affection for the city she loved since she was young.
