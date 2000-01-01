Jules Lachaise & Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Intricate ornamental patterns and interior decor illustrations by the French 19th-century artists Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet. The duo designed rich and opulent interiors for the monarchy during the height of the Second French Empire.
