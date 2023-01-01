Rachael Robinson Elmer
Rachael Robinson Elmer (1878-1919) was an American artist known for her postcards and book illustrations. She was inspired by her teacher, Childe Hassam, and her most famous works depict scenes of New York City. Her collection "Art-lovers' New York" is particularly popular. We have digitally enhanced her magnificent postcards and they are free to download and use under the CC0 license.
