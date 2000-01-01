Bauhaus was a groundbreaking art and design school that operated from 1919 to 1933 in Germany. Bauhaus staff members like Wassily Kandinsky advocated for a new form of design, characterized by simplicity, functionality, and the elimination of unnecessary ornamentation. Despite its short existence, Bauhaus had a profound impact on modernist design, shaping the principles of design education and influencing architecture and art movements worldwide. (Piet Mondrian and the Dutch De Stijl art movement held similar and parallel art & design principles in the same period.)