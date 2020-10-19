Although Edgar Degas did not see himself as an impressionist, he is regarded as one of the founding fathers of the Impressionist movement along with Monet, Renoir, and Cezanne. Influenced by Japanese’s ukiyo-e woodblock prints and the artworks of Manet, Degas’s paintings capture the imagery of “fleeting moments” that are the spirit of the Impressionist movement. Degas’ main subject matters include scenes of daily contemporary life such as portraits of ballet dancers, entertainers, sporting events and commoners. He is notable for his mastery at portraying the complexities of human psychology. In later years, Degas experimented with various media including pastel, photography, and sculpture. We’ve curated some of the most famous public domain paintings of Degas in this printable digital high definition collection for you to download under a Creative Commons 0 license.