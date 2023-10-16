High resolution original paintings from one of the most highly regarded French Impressionist painters, Pierre-Auguste Renoir (1841–1919). The young Renoir struggled with his family’s financial circumstances so he left music school and started out as an apprentice at a porcelain factory. While he studied art in Paris, he befriended the young impressionist painters: Frédéric Bazille, Claude Monet, and Alfred Sisley. In the 1870s, Renoir became one of the leading painters in the Impressionism movement. His lively paintings mostly celebrated the beauty of feminine sensuality. We have gathered over 200 of his paintings from the public domain. Enjoy these high resolution public domain paintings. Download for free under the creative commons 0 license.