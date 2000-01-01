Goyo Hashiguchi

Goyō Hashiguchi (1880-1921) was a Japanese scholar, artist, Ukiyo-e woodblock printer, and heir to a Samurai. He was encouraged by, and collaborated with Shin-hanga publisher Watanabe Shozaburo. Goyo portrayed women in intimate settings including at the bathhouse, hot springs, powder room, and in the nude. He was a perfectionist and only published 14 prints in his lifetime, and these are among the finest and most highly priced Japanese modern prints. We have digitally enhanced a selection of his public domain sketches and prints in this collection of free & premium artworks and PNG elements for you to download now.