Théophile Alexandre Steinlen Art
Théophile Alexandre Steinlen

Théophile Alexandre Steinlen (1859–1923) was a Swiss-born French Art Nouveau painter and printmaker best known for his prolific illustrations and posters. Working mainly in Paris, Steinlen's artworks often portrayed the bustling street life of the city, with a particular fondness for capturing cats in various forms and moods.

Art

Tournée du Chat Noir (1896) by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen.
Cocorico (1899) by Theophile-Alexandre Steinlen & Charles (Parijs) Verneau.
L'Hiver: Chat sur un Coussin (1909) chromolithograph art by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen.
The Eternal Trio (1899) print by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen.
The Dream (1891) poster by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen.
Les Blanchisseuses by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen
Hellé. Opéra en 4 actes by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen and Charles Verneau
A LA BODINIERE/ 18 RUE S [sic] LAZARE/ EXPOSITION/ de l'œuvre/ dessiné/ et peint de / T.A. Steinlen/ Du 10…
Tournée du Chat Noir (1896) print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen.
L'Hiver: Chat sur un Coussin (1909) print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen.
Compagnie Française des Chocolats et des Thés (1895) print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen.
Une femme qui passe by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen
Rue Caulaincourt by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen
Woman at the Bus Stop by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen
COCORICO/ Willette.
The Dream (1891) print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen.
Yvette Guilbert by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen
Deux chats sur un meuble (1914) print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen.
Chat assis (ca. 1881–1920) print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen.
La Vision de Hugo (1902) print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen.
Refugiés by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen
In the Barracks by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen
L'Averse (1898) print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen.
Omslag voor prenten over het dagelijks leven (1901) print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen.
Les bicyclettes dans la ville print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen (1859 –1923).
La nuit à Souchez (1917) print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen.
La chienne au loup (1900) print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen.
Dans la rue. A la Madeleine (ca. 1889) print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen.
L'Eternel trio (1899) print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen.
La Vision de Hugo (1902) print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen.
From the Sixth Floor print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen (1859 –1923).
The Cats: Tsching, Batzar and Blanc-Blanc print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen (1859–1923).
Fille de Ferme (1896) print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen.
Save Serbia our ally. Send contributions to Serbian Relief Committee of America (1916) print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen.
To the Village print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen (1859 –1923).
Sa famille (chanson) (1893) print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen.
Study of a Woman print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen (1859 –1923).
Sweepers (1888) print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen.
Penitence (1899) print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen.
Sailors' Wives (1896) print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen.
Three Companions( Les trois compagnons) (1912) print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen.
A Man on a City Street, Surrounded by Children (Un Père) drawing in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen.
La mort des pauvres-Baudelaire (1894) print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen.
Girls Coming from School(Gamines sortant de l'ecole) (1911) print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen.
Gossips print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen (1859 –1923).
Exodus (L'exode) (1916) print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen.
Return from the Wash House (Retour de lavoir) (1912) print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen.
La Rafle (1893) print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen.
In Love (Amoureux) (1888) print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen.
Ambassadeurs - Yvette Guilbert Tous les soirs (1894) print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen.
En Belgique les Belges ont faim. Tombola artistique (1915) print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen.
Journée du poilu 25 et 26 décembre 1915, 1915
