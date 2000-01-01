rawpixel
Utagawa Kuniyoshi (1798–1861) was regarded as one of the most excellent professors of Ukiyo-e movement. Ukiyo-e is a Japanese art movement which thrived between the 17th and 19th centuries. The stories depicted range from beautiful Japanese women, Kabuki actors, and Japanese landscapes. We have digitally enhanced elements from these masterworks for use in your creative designs. 

Cats (1847-1850) vintage Japanese woodblock print by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. …Cats (1847-1850) vintage Japanese woodblock print by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. …
Mitsukuni Defying the Skeleton Specter (1910) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original public domain image from the Dallas Museum of…Mitsukuni Defying the Skeleton Specter (1910) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original public domain image from the Dallas Museum of…
Nissaka tot Hamamatsu (1833-1837) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally…Nissaka tot Hamamatsu (1833-1837) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally…
Japanese girls by Ide Tama River (1847) vintage painting by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original public domain image from the…Japanese girls by Ide Tama River (1847) vintage painting by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original public domain image from the…
Dragon flying above turbulent waves (1831), vintage Japanese illustration by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original public domain image…Dragon flying above turbulent waves (1831), vintage Japanese illustration by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original public domain image…
Kintaro worstelend met karper, Utagawa Kuniyoshi (1834&ndash;1838) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original public domain image from…Kintaro worstelend met karper, Utagawa Kuniyoshi (1834&ndash;1838) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original public domain image from…
A cat dressed as a woman tapping the head of an octopus (1798&ndash;1861), vintage Japanese illustration by Utagawa…A cat dressed as a woman tapping the head of an octopus (1798&ndash;1861), vintage Japanese illustration by Utagawa…
Dragon (1808-1861) vintage Japanese drawing by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. …Dragon (1808-1861) vintage Japanese drawing by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. …
Tamatora has recovered the pearl from the palace on the Dragon king, while she was threatened by all sea creatures (1798…Tamatora has recovered the pearl from the palace on the Dragon king, while she was threatened by all sea creatures (1798…
Nichiren conjures the waves at Kakuda during his exile to Sado (1833&ndash;1837) vintage Japanese illustration by Utagawa…Nichiren conjures the waves at Kakuda during his exile to Sado (1833&ndash;1837) vintage Japanese illustration by Utagawa…
Biographies of Heros in Taihei-ki - Inagawa (1797-1861), vintage Japanese illustration by Kuniyoshi Utagawa. Original public…Biographies of Heros in Taihei-ki - Inagawa (1797-1861), vintage Japanese illustration by Kuniyoshi Utagawa. Original public…
Utagawa Kuniyoshi's Recovering the Stolen Jewel from the Palace of the Dragon King (1853), Japanese traditional painting.…Utagawa Kuniyoshi's Recovering the Stolen Jewel from the Palace of the Dragon King (1853), Japanese traditional painting.…
De Ide Tama rivier in de provincie Yamashiro, Utagawa Kuniyoshi (ca. 1847) print in high resolution by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.…De Ide Tama rivier in de provincie Yamashiro, Utagawa Kuniyoshi (ca. 1847) print in high resolution by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.…
Nissaka tot Hamamatsu, Utagawa Kuniyoshi (1833&ndash;1837) print in high resolution by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original from the…Nissaka tot Hamamatsu, Utagawa Kuniyoshi (1833&ndash;1837) print in high resolution by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original from the…
De Ide Tama rivier in de provincie Yamashiro, Utagawa Kuniyoshi (ca. 1847) print in high resolution by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.…De Ide Tama rivier in de provincie Yamashiro, Utagawa Kuniyoshi (ca. 1847) print in high resolution by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.…
Draak en wolken, Utagawa Kuniyoshi (1808&ndash;1861) drawing in high resolution by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original from the…Draak en wolken, Utagawa Kuniyoshi (1808&ndash;1861) drawing in high resolution by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original from the…
Tamaya uchi Usugumo. Original from the Library of Congress.Tamaya uchi Usugumo. Original from the Library of Congress.
Fuji no yūkei. Original from the Library of Congress.Fuji no yūkei. Original from the Library of Congress.
Famous Heroes of the Kabuki Stage Played by Frogs by Utagawa Kuniyoshi (1798-1861), a woodcut illustration of personified…Famous Heroes of the Kabuki Stage Played by Frogs by Utagawa Kuniyoshi (1798-1861), a woodcut illustration of personified…
Gentoku Uma o Odorashite Tankei o Koeru zu by Utagawa Kuniyoshi (1798-1861), a woodcut triptychs of the warlord &ldquo;Liu…Gentoku Uma o Odorashite Tankei o Koeru zu by Utagawa Kuniyoshi (1798-1861), a woodcut triptychs of the warlord &ldquo;Liu…
Kyōto: The Naked Monster, The End (Nue, taibi) (1852) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original public domain image from the Public…Kyōto: The Naked Monster, The End (Nue, taibi) (1852) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original public domain image from the Public…
Lobster by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.Lobster by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.
Wrestling (1861) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.Wrestling (1861) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.
Bird (1808&ndash;1861) vintage Japanese woodblock prints by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original public domain image from the…Bird (1808&ndash;1861) vintage Japanese woodblock prints by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original public domain image from the…
Kanedehon Chushingura; Act 4: Seppuku of Lord En'ya (1850) vintage Japanese woodcut prints by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original…Kanedehon Chushingura; Act 4: Seppuku of Lord En'ya (1850) vintage Japanese woodcut prints by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original…
Kintaro worstelend met karper, Utagawa Kuniyoshi (1834&ndash;1838) print in high resolution by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original…Kintaro worstelend met karper, Utagawa Kuniyoshi (1834&ndash;1838) print in high resolution by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original…
Kinhyōshi yōrin (Yang Lin), hero of the Suikoden (Water Margin). 1 print : woodcut, color ; 36 x 24.7 cm. Format: Vertical…Kinhyōshi yōrin (Yang Lin), hero of the Suikoden (Water Margin). 1 print : woodcut, color ; 36 x 24.7 cm. Format: Vertical…
Fuji no Yukei by Utagawa Kuniyoshi (1798-1861), translated An Evening View of Fuji, a traditional Japanese ukiyo-e style…Fuji no Yukei by Utagawa Kuniyoshi (1798-1861), translated An Evening View of Fuji, a traditional Japanese ukiyo-e style…
Sumida River Scene by Utagawa KuniyoshiSumida River Scene by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
Osayo and Genta by Utagawa KuniyoshiOsayo and Genta by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
Dried Abalone from Hōki by Utagawa KuniyoshiDried Abalone from Hōki by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
Moriya Pursuing Prince Shōtoku who Disappears into a Tree by Utagawa KuniyoshiMoriya Pursuing Prince Shōtoku who Disappears into a Tree by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
Ogiya uchi Hanaogi by Utagawa Kuniyoshi (1753-1806), translated The Courtesan Hanao of Ogi-ya, a traditional Japanese ukiyo…Ogiya uchi Hanaogi by Utagawa Kuniyoshi (1753-1806), translated The Courtesan Hanao of Ogi-ya, a traditional Japanese ukiyo…
Rori Hakucho Chojun by Utagawa Kuniyoshi (1753-1806), a traditional Japanese ukiyo-e style illustration of a brave warrior…Rori Hakucho Chojun by Utagawa Kuniyoshi (1753-1806), a traditional Japanese ukiyo-e style illustration of a brave warrior…
Kawanakajima no Kassen by Utagawa Kuniyoshi (1798-1861), a woodcut diptych of battle at Kawanakajima, showing two armies of…Kawanakajima no Kassen by Utagawa Kuniyoshi (1798-1861), a woodcut diptych of battle at Kawanakajima, showing two armies of…
Mimasu Gennosuke no Namiwa no Jirosaku by Utagawa Kuniyoshi (1753-1806), a traditional Japanese ukiyo-e style illustration…Mimasu Gennosuke no Namiwa no Jirosaku by Utagawa Kuniyoshi (1753-1806), a traditional Japanese ukiyo-e style illustration…
Saga Goro Mitsutoki by Utagawa Kuniyoshi (1753-1806), a traditional Japanese ukiyo-e style illustration of a traditional…Saga Goro Mitsutoki by Utagawa Kuniyoshi (1753-1806), a traditional Japanese ukiyo-e style illustration of a traditional…
Hatsuhana by Utagawa KuniyoshiHatsuhana by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
Tamaya uchi Usugumo between 1830 and 1844 by Utagawa, KuniyoshiTamaya uchi Usugumo between 1830 and 1844 by Utagawa, Kuniyoshi
Act Eight: Journey by Utagawa KuniyoshiAct Eight: Journey by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
The Earth Spider Generates Monsters at the Mansion of Lord Minamoto Yorimitsu by Utagawa KuniyoshiThe Earth Spider Generates Monsters at the Mansion of Lord Minamoto Yorimitsu by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
Plovers of the Noda Jewel River of Mutsu Province by Utagawa KuniyoshiPlovers of the Noda Jewel River of Mutsu Province by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
At the Execution Ground of Tatsunokuchi, Sagami Province by Utagawa KuniyoshiAt the Execution Ground of Tatsunokuchi, Sagami Province by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
Priest Nichiren in Exile on Sado Island by Utagawa KuniyoshiPriest Nichiren in Exile on Sado Island by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
Ichikawa Danjūrō VIII in the role of Ebizako no Jū by Utagawa KuniyoshiIchikawa Danjūrō VIII in the role of Ebizako no Jū by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
Kinhyōshi yōrin (Yang Lin), hero of the Suikoden (Water Margin). 1 print : woodcut, color ; 36 x 24.7 cm. Format: Vertical…Kinhyōshi yōrin (Yang Lin), hero of the Suikoden (Water Margin). 1 print : woodcut, color ; 36 x 24.7 cm. Format: Vertical…
Right sheet of a triptych: Four Cats in Different Poses Illustrating Japanese Proverbs by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.Right sheet of a triptych: Four Cats in Different Poses Illustrating Japanese Proverbs by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.
Mitsukuni Defying the Skeleton Specter (1910) print in high resolution by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original from the Dallas Museum…Mitsukuni Defying the Skeleton Specter (1910) print in high resolution by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original from the Dallas Museum…
Dragon flying above turbulent waves by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.Dragon flying above turbulent waves by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.
Japan; Print; Prints by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.Japan; Print; Prints by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.
Suruga Street (Suruga-cho) From the Series One Hundred Famous views of Edo, by Utagawa KuniyoshiSuruga Street (Suruga-cho) From the Series One Hundred Famous views of Edo, by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
A cat dressed as a woman tapping the head of an octopus by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.A cat dressed as a woman tapping the head of an octopus by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.
Tamatori escaping from the Dragon King by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.Tamatori escaping from the Dragon King by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.
Great Wave at Satta Beach, Suruga, from the series The Thirty-Six Views of Fuji (Fuji Sanjuroku Kei), by Utagawa KuniyoshiGreat Wave at Satta Beach, Suruga, from the series The Thirty-Six Views of Fuji (Fuji Sanjuroku Kei), by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
Hangami Danjō-no-jō Arakage killing a giant salamander in the Tontagawa River in Izumo by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.Hangami Danjō-no-jō Arakage killing a giant salamander in the Tontagawa River in Izumo by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.
Saito Oniwakamaru the young Benkei fights the giant carp at the Bishimon waterfall. After destroying the enormous monster he…Saito Oniwakamaru the young Benkei fights the giant carp at the Bishimon waterfall. After destroying the enormous monster he…
A cat dressed as a woman tapping the head of an octopus by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.A cat dressed as a woman tapping the head of an octopus by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.
At first glance he looks fierce, but he is really a kind person by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.At first glance he looks fierce, but he is really a kind person by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.
Katten voor de 53 stations van de Tokaido, Utagawa Kuniyoshi (1847&ndash;1850) print in high resolution by Utagawa…Katten voor de 53 stations van de Tokaido, Utagawa Kuniyoshi (1847&ndash;1850) print in high resolution by Utagawa…
Octopus detail, red fish (cropped) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.Octopus detail, red fish (cropped) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.
Spring Festival, by Utagawa KuniyoshiSpring Festival, by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
Original public domain image from Library of CongressOriginal public domain image from Library of Congress
Woodblock print, oban tate-e. Saginoike Heikuro fights the giant snake at the lake of Sayama by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.Woodblock print, oban tate-e. Saginoike Heikuro fights the giant snake at the lake of Sayama by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.
Tamatora has recovered the pearl from the palace on the Dragon king, while she was threatened by all sea creatures by…Tamatora has recovered the pearl from the palace on the Dragon king, while she was threatened by all sea creatures by…
Pagoda of Zojoji Temple, Akabane (Zojoji-to, Akabane) From the Series One hundred views of Edo, by Utagawa KuniyoshiPagoda of Zojoji Temple, Akabane (Zojoji-to, Akabane) From the Series One hundred views of Edo, by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
Tamatora has recovered the pearl from the palace on the Dragon king, while she was threatened by all sea creatures by…Tamatora has recovered the pearl from the palace on the Dragon king, while she was threatened by all sea creatures by…
Original public domain image from Library of CongressOriginal public domain image from Library of Congress
New Fuji, Meguro (meguro, Shin-Fuji) From the Series One Hundred Famous views of Edo, by Utagawa KuniyoshiNew Fuji, Meguro (meguro, Shin-Fuji) From the Series One Hundred Famous views of Edo, by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
Town Prosperous with Tanabata Festival (Shichu han-ei, Tanabata matsuri) From the Series One hundred Views of Edo, by…Town Prosperous with Tanabata Festival (Shichu han-ei, Tanabata matsuri) From the Series One hundred Views of Edo, by…
Hakone Lake, in The Fifty-Three Stations of the Tokaido Road (Tokaido Gojusan Tsugi-no Uchi), by Utagawa KuniyoshiHakone Lake, in The Fifty-Three Stations of the Tokaido Road (Tokaido Gojusan Tsugi-no Uchi), by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
Suwa Bluff, Nippori (Nippori, Suwa-no-dai) From the Series One Hundred Famous views of Edo, by Utagawa KuniyoshiSuwa Bluff, Nippori (Nippori, Suwa-no-dai) From the Series One Hundred Famous views of Edo, by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
Fukagawa Hachiman yanabiraki from the Series One Hundred Famous Views of Edo, by Utagawa KuniyoshiFukagawa Hachiman yanabiraki from the Series One Hundred Famous Views of Edo, by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
Plain at Suzaki Fukagawa (Fukagaw Susaki, Juman-tsubo) From the Series One hundred Views of Edo, by Utagawa KuniyoshiPlain at Suzaki Fukagawa (Fukagaw Susaki, Juman-tsubo) From the Series One hundred Views of Edo, by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
Banners for the boys festival by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.Banners for the boys festival by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.
One Hundred Famous Views of Edo, by Utagawa KuniyoshiOne Hundred Famous Views of Edo, by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
Black carp 1 by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.Black carp 1 by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.
Sekigahara: Hanaregoma Chōkichi and Nuregami Chōgorō (1852) print in high resolution by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original from the…Sekigahara: Hanaregoma Chōkichi and Nuregami Chōgorō (1852) print in high resolution by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original from the…
The Great Temple, by Utagawa KuniyoshiThe Great Temple, by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
Asakua Temple, No 99 from One Hundred Famous Views of Edo (Asakua Kinryuzan), by Utagawa KuniyoshiAsakua Temple, No 99 from One Hundred Famous Views of Edo (Asakua Kinryuzan), by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
Chiryu, The Horse Fair, in The Fifty-Three Stations of the Tokaido Road (Tokaido Gojusan Tsugi-no Uchi), by Utagawa KuniyoshiChiryu, The Horse Fair, in The Fifty-Three Stations of the Tokaido Road (Tokaido Gojusan Tsugi-no Uchi), by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
Cherry Blossom Viewing, by Utagawa KuniyoshiCherry Blossom Viewing, by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
Furukawa River, Hiroo,( Furukawa Hiroo) From the Series One Hundred Famous views of Edo, by Utagawa KuniyoshiFurukawa River, Hiroo,( Furukawa Hiroo) From the Series One Hundred Famous views of Edo, by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
Kondai Tonegawa fukei from the Series One Hundred Views of Edo, by Utagawa KuniyoshiKondai Tonegawa fukei from the Series One Hundred Views of Edo, by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
Original public domain image from Library of CongressOriginal public domain image from Library of Congress
Kanasugi Bridge, Shibaura (Kanasugi-bashi Shibaura) From the Series One hunred Views of Edo, by Utagawa KuniyoshiKanasugi Bridge, Shibaura (Kanasugi-bashi Shibaura) From the Series One hunred Views of Edo, by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
Miyato River by Great Bank of Asakusa River, No 68 from One Hundred Views of Edo (Asakusa-gawa Okawa-bata, Miyato-gawa), by…Miyato River by Great Bank of Asakusa River, No 68 from One Hundred Views of Edo (Asakusa-gawa Okawa-bata, Miyato-gawa), by…
Kyōto: The Naked Monster, The End (Nue, taibi) (1852) print in high resolution by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original from the…Kyōto: The Naked Monster, The End (Nue, taibi) (1852) print in high resolution by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original from the…
People walking beneath umbrellas along the seashore during a rainstorm between 1890 and 1940 by Utagawa, KuniyoshiPeople walking beneath umbrellas along the seashore during a rainstorm between 1890 and 1940 by Utagawa, Kuniyoshi
Ōgiya uchi hanaōgi. Original from the Library of Congress.Ōgiya uchi hanaōgi. Original from the Library of Congress.
New Years At the Temple, by Utagawa KuniyoshiNew Years At the Temple, by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
Kaji of Gion holding a fan by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.Kaji of Gion holding a fan by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.
Kanedehon Chushingura; Act 4: Seppuku of Lord En'ya (1850) print in high resolution by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original from the…Kanedehon Chushingura; Act 4: Seppuku of Lord En'ya (1850) print in high resolution by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original from the…
Original public domain image from Library of CongressOriginal public domain image from Library of Congress
Right panel of a triptych. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.Right panel of a triptych. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Men Feasting, by Utagawa KuniyoshiMen Feasting, by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
Drapery Land on Odemma Street (Odemma-cho, Gofuku-dana) From the Series One Hundred Famous views of Edo, by Utagawa KuniyoshiDrapery Land on Odemma Street (Odemma-cho, Gofuku-dana) From the Series One Hundred Famous views of Edo, by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
Carrying over the water by Utagawa KuniyoshiCarrying over the water by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
Roofvogel op rots, Utagawa Kuniyoshi (attributed to) (1808&ndash;1861) print in high resolution by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.…Roofvogel op rots, Utagawa Kuniyoshi (attributed to) (1808&ndash;1861) print in high resolution by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.…
Soga no taimen. Original from the Library of Congress.Soga no taimen. Original from the Library of Congress.
Indulgence/standing under the sakura tree by Utagawa Kuniyoshi, Utagawa KuniyoshiIndulgence/standing under the sakura tree by Utagawa Kuniyoshi, Utagawa Kuniyoshi
