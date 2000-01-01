Still lifes and bird paintings by Dutch artist Aert Schouman (1710-1792). His art is characterized by meticulous attention to detail, vibrant colors, and a delicate, almost ethereal quality. Schouman's artworks often depict birds in their natural habitats, capturing their elegance and grace with precision. Overall, Schouman's art showcases his profound love and fascination for the natural world, making him one of the most celebrated bird painters of his time.