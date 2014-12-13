rawpixel
An extensive assortment featuring NASA's awe-inspiring space photographs, vintage posters, exquisite art, captivating designs, and intricate illustrations. Embark on a visual odyssey through the cosmos, reliving historic space missions, gazing at distant galaxies, and immersing yourself in the creative interpretations of space exploration. This collection encapsulates the spirit of discovery and human ingenuity, inviting you to explore the wonders of the universe.

Edwin Aldrin walking on the lunar surface. Neil Armstrong, who took the photograph, can be seen reflected in Aldrin's…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/439991/edwin-aldrin
Solar Observations taken during the Transit of Venus . Originally from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440254/solar-observations
Image of a nebula taken using a NASA telescope -Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440213/nebula
Space Travel Poster (2015). Original from Official SpaceX Photos. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2257681/spacex-travel-poster
2017 Total Solar Eclipse. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440055/total-solar-eclipse
Warming Seas and Melting Ice Sheets. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440124/melting-ice
Amazing image of the Earth. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/418653/the-planet-earth
Artist Illustration of Falcon Heavy Demo Mission (2018). Original from Official SpaceX Photos. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2229570/official-space-photos
Hundreds of thousands of stars crowded into the swirling core of our spiral Milky Way galaxy. Original from NASA. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/441093/milky-way-galaxy
Image of Asia and Australia at night. Original from NASA . Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/418601/earth-dark-side
Backlit wisps along the Horsehead Nebula's upper ridge are being illuminated by Sigma Orionis. Original from NASA. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/418636/horsehead-nebulas-upper-ridge
This photo was assembled from three black and white negatives by the Image Processing Lab at Jet Propulsion Laboratory.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/418673/planet-outer-space
This image is an unannotated version of NASA's Photojournal Home Page graphic released in October 2007. Original from NASA.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/441103/the-solar-system
New Horizons Finds Blue Skies and Water Ice on Pluto. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440103/blue-skies-and-water-ice-pluto
NASA Astronaut Stands on Mars (2020) illustrated by NASA/JPL-Caltech. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10184729/image-astronaut-sunset-person
Celebrate 10 Years of NuSTAR With a New Poster. 10 JUNE 2022 - Washington, DC, USA.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693705/image-art-vintage-planet
JPL Visions of the Future, Mars (2018) illustrated by Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) / NASA. Original public domain image…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10184944/image-art-space-cartoon
NCCS Discover Supercomputer. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440048/supercomputer
Artist Illustration of BFR at stage separation (2018). Original from Official SpaceX Photos. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2229752/official-space-photos
This image of Ceres is part of a sequence taken by NASA's Dawn spacecraft. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440637/ceres
Tropical cyclone. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440241/tropical-cyclone
JPL Visions of the Future, Europa (2016) illustrated by Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) / NASA. Original public domain image…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10184894/image-people-moon-space
Astronaut Edward H. White II, pilot on the Gemini-Titan 4 spaceflight, is shown during his egress from the spacecraft. on…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440609/astronaut-edward-white
Solar system artwork (2008) chromolithograph art by Rick Guidice. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10184900/image-galaxy-face-person
Astronaut Eugene A. Cernan, walks toward the Lunar Roving Vehicle during extravehicular activity at the Taurus-Littrow…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/418659/astronaut-eugene-cernan
The ICESCAPE mission, or "Impacts of Climate on Ecosystems and Chemistry of the Arctic Pacific Environment," near Alaska.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/418602/icy-sea
Hubble captures vivid auroras in Jupiter's atmosphere. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440263/vivid-auroras-jupiters-atmosphere
Moon - north polar mosaic. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/441553/north-polar-the-moon
A galaxy known as NGC 4656 or the Hockey Stick Galaxy, located in the constellation of Canes Venatici (The Hunting Dogs).…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440015/galaxy
Composite assembled from data acquired by the Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership satellite over nine days in April…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440178/map-lights-night-from-nasa
This image of a sand dune field in a Southern highlands crater was acquired by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440600/sand-dune-field
NASA educational material: Discovery & New Frontiers Space Thrills Poster. Discover Program Poster (2006) illustrated by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10201247/image-galaxy-person-space
Image of Europe, Africa, and the Middle East at night. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/418610/earth-dark-side
The eastern hemisphere was captured on March 30, 2014, by the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite on the Suomi NPP…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440136/earth
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLA. the fog on Launch Pad 39B is pierced by lights on vehicles and the service structures as Space…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440867/rocket-launch
Onboard Apollo 11, Eagle prior to descent to the moon. Original from NASA . Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/418656/eagle-prior-descent
First view of the entire sunlit side of Earth from one million miles away. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440087/planet-earth
A dice floating in front of one of the windows in the Cupola of the Earth-orbiting International Space Station. Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/418618/dice-the-space
Time-lapse photograph of the Cosmic Infrared Background Experiment (CIBER) rocket launch, taken from NASA's Wallops Flight…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440182/the-cosmic-infrared-background-experiment
Artist Illustration of Dragon to Mars (2015). Original from Official SpaceX Photos. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2229675/official-space-photos
Sunrise taken by the STS-133 crew on March 7, 2011. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/441307/sunrise-from-space
View of the Americas on 12.13.14. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440117/planet-earth
This image shows a layered deposit in Galle Crater, located in the Southern cratered highlands. Original from NASA.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440588/layered-deposit-galle-crater
Earth observations taken from Mir Space Station during NASA 7 mission. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440480/earth-observation
Mountain tops in Ellesmere Island, Canadian Arctic Archipelago. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/418591/ellesmere-island
Astronauts walking on Mars during a dust storm (1989) illustrated by NASA/Paul DiMare. Original public domain image from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10184742/image-astronaut-face-person
The Mackenzie River in the Northwest Territories, Canada. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/439973/map-green-terrain-canada
Crew Dragon Artist Depiction (2014). Original from Official SpaceX Photos. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2229598/official-space-photos
Mountain ridges showing the distinctive geology of the Geikie Plateau region in eastern Greenland. Original from NASA.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440139/the-geikie-plateau
Jupiter's south pole, as seen by NASA's Juno spacecraft from an altitude of 32,000 miles (52,000 kilometers). Original from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/418650/jupiters-south-pole
The Cygnus spacecraft. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/418625/spacecraft-space
Heilongjiang, a province of China located in the northeastern part of the country. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440587/heilongjiang-province-space-view
On July 20, the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy steamed south in the Arctic Ocean toward the edge of the sea ice. Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440132/icy-sea
Guinea-Bissau, a small country in West Africa. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/418619/guinea-bissauFree Image from public domain license
The Soyuz TMA-09M spacecraft departs from the International Space Station Zvezda Service Module and heads toward a landing…The Soyuz TMA-09M spacecraft departs from the International Space Station Zvezda Service Module and heads toward a landing…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/418615/spacecraft-departsFree Image from public domain license
The southernmost reaches of Burma (Myanmar), the Mergui Archipelago along the border with Thailand. Original from NASA .…The southernmost reaches of Burma (Myanmar), the Mergui Archipelago along the border with Thailand. Original from NASA .…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/418603/geographical-map-burmaFree Image from public domain license
Apollo 12 Command Module's (CM) interior, with the command module pilot at the controls (1969) illustrated by NASA. Original…Apollo 12 Command Module's (CM) interior, with the command module pilot at the controls (1969) illustrated by NASA. Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10184712/image-astronaut-face-personFree Image from public domain license
JPL Visions of the Future, Enceladus (2016) illustrated by Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) / NASA. Original public domain…JPL Visions of the Future, Enceladus (2016) illustrated by Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) / NASA. Original public domain…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10184902/image-people-moon-spaceFree Image from public domain license
Moon - north polar mosaic. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Moon - north polar mosaic. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440578/moonFree Image from public domain license
Amazing image of the United States of America at night. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Amazing image of the United States of America at night. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/418612/the-united-states-america-nightFree Image from public domain license
NASA scientists are flying over Alaska and Canada, measuring the elevation of rivers and lakes. Original from NASA.…NASA scientists are flying over Alaska and Canada, measuring the elevation of rivers and lakes. Original from NASA.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440080/river-drone-shotFree Image from public domain license
Southern Ring Nebula from NASA&rsquo;s James Webb Space Telescope (NIRCam and MIRI Images Side by Side)Southern Ring Nebula from NASA&rsquo;s James Webb Space Telescope (NIRCam and MIRI Images Side by Side)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7514102/photo-image-public-domain-galaxy-spaceFree Image from public domain license
The Channel Tunnel, a 50.5 km-long rail tunnel beneath the English Channel at the Straits of Dover. Original from NASA.…The Channel Tunnel, a 50.5 km-long rail tunnel beneath the English Channel at the Straits of Dover. Original from NASA.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/441134/channel-tunnel-space-viewFree Image from public domain license
Black hole (2001) photo by XMM-Newton, ESA, NASA. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by…Black hole (2001) photo by XMM-Newton, ESA, NASA. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10184853/image-galaxy-person-spaceFree Image from public domain license
GK Persei or Nova Persei 1901 discovered 21 February by Scottish clergyman Thomas David Anderson. It was a bright nova…GK Persei or Nova Persei 1901 discovered 21 February by Scottish clergyman Thomas David Anderson. It was a bright nova…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440096/bright-novaFree Image from public domain license
St. Patrick's aurora, a green aurora taken at Donnelly Creek, Alaska, March 17th, 2015. Original from NASA. Digitally…St. Patrick's aurora, a green aurora taken at Donnelly Creek, Alaska, March 17th, 2015. Original from NASA. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440109/green-auroraFree Image from public domain license
An artist's impression of GRO J1655-40 (1999 and 2001) illustrated photo by NASA/CXC/A.Hobart. Original public domain image…An artist's impression of GRO J1655-40 (1999 and 2001) illustrated photo by NASA/CXC/A.Hobart. Original public domain image…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10184771/image-face-person-spaceFree Image from public domain license
Seeds are secured in plant pillows for the Veggie plant growth system inside a laboratory in the Space Station Processing…Seeds are secured in plant pillows for the Veggie plant growth system inside a laboratory in the Space Station Processing…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440388/biochemist-workingFree Image from public domain license
Southern Africa and the surrounding oceans. Original from NASA . Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Southern Africa and the surrounding oceans. Original from NASA . Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/439992/planet-earthFree Image from public domain license
Front 3/4 view of the Avrocar. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Front 3/4 view of the Avrocar. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440019/the-avrocarFree Image from public domain license
Satellite image of Earth. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Satellite image of Earth. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/418609/earth-space-viewFree Image from public domain license
Glacier in West Greenland. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Glacier in West Greenland. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/418593/glacier-west-greenlandFree Image from public domain license
Construction of the new NASA Ames Green Building dubbed Sustainability Base located on the Ames Research Center campus at…Construction of the new NASA Ames Green Building dubbed Sustainability Base located on the Ames Research Center campus at…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440765/solar-energyFree Image from public domain license
Astronaut Edwin E Aldrin Jr, Lunar Module (LM) pilot descends from the LM, climbing down the ladder. Original from NASA.…Astronaut Edwin E Aldrin Jr, Lunar Module (LM) pilot descends from the LM, climbing down the ladder. Original from NASA.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/418665/astronaut-edwin-aldrin-jrFree Image from public domain license
Nearly cloud-free view of Great Britain and Ireland was acquired by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer aboard…Nearly cloud-free view of Great Britain and Ireland was acquired by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer aboard…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440141/great-britain-space-viewFree Image from public domain license
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLA. - Smoke and steam billow across Launch Complex 39B as the launch of Space Shuttle Discovery on…KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLA. - Smoke and steam billow across Launch Complex 39B as the launch of Space Shuttle Discovery on…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440856/rocket-launchFree Image from public domain license
Astronaut Jeffrey N. Williams during EVA 5 on Expedition 13. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Astronaut Jeffrey N. Williams during EVA 5 on Expedition 13. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440829/astronaut-spaceFree Image from public domain license
CRS&ndash;8 first stage landing (2016). Original from Official SpaceX Photos. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.CRS&ndash;8 first stage landing (2016). Original from Official SpaceX Photos. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2229746/official-space-photosFree Image from public domain license
Full views of Mir Space Station after undocking during flyaround. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Full views of Mir Space Station after undocking during flyaround. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440660/space-stationFree Image from public domain license
A NASA Emergency Response Team (ERT) member, keeps an eye out while flying near the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) prior to…A NASA Emergency Response Team (ERT) member, keeps an eye out while flying near the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) prior to…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440699/nasa-emergency-response-teamFree Image from public domain license
Odyssey over Martian Sunrise, 3-D Artist Concept. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Odyssey over Martian Sunrise, 3-D Artist Concept. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440507/odyssey-over-martian-sunriseFree Image from public domain license
Photograph of MSC-8 color patch outside spacecraft during docking. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Photograph of MSC-8 color patch outside spacecraft during docking. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/441719/msc-8-color-patchFree Image from public domain license
NASA educational material: Discovery & New Frontiers Space Thrills Poster. Discover Program Poster (2006) illustrated by…NASA educational material: Discovery & New Frontiers Space Thrills Poster. Discover Program Poster (2006) illustrated by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10184909/image-galaxy-person-spaceFree Image from public domain license
Snow is blown off of the Thurston Island calving front off of western Antarctica. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by…Snow is blown off of the Thurston Island calving front off of western Antarctica. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/418595/ice-sheetFree Image from public domain license
NASA&rsquo;s Operation IceBridge Completes Twin Polar Campaigns. Heimdal Glacier in southern Greenland. Original from NASA.…NASA&rsquo;s Operation IceBridge Completes Twin Polar Campaigns. Heimdal Glacier in southern Greenland. Original from NASA.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440099/heimdal-glacier-southern-greenlandFree Image from public domain license
An iceberg embedded in sea ice as seen from the IceBridge DC-8 over the Bellingshausen Sea on Oct. 19, 2012. Original from…An iceberg embedded in sea ice as seen from the IceBridge DC-8 over the Bellingshausen Sea on Oct. 19, 2012. Original from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440094/icebergFree Image from public domain license
The Gemini-12 spacecraft during standup extravehicular activity with the hatch open. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced…The Gemini-12 spacecraft during standup extravehicular activity with the hatch open. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/418677/the-gemini-12-spacecraftFree Image from public domain license
Alaskan mountains seen from high altitude. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Alaskan mountains seen from high altitude. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/418596/alaskan-mountainsFree Image from public domain license
The International Space Station's Canadarm2 prepares to release the Orbital Sciences Corporation's commercial cargo craft.…The International Space Station's Canadarm2 prepares to release the Orbital Sciences Corporation's commercial cargo craft.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440306/space-stationFree Image from public domain license
Mount Sharp on Mars. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Mount Sharp on Mars. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440552/mountain-marsFree Image from public domain license
The International Space Station backdropped by Earth&rsquo;s horizon and the blackness of space. Original from NASA .…The International Space Station backdropped by Earth&rsquo;s horizon and the blackness of space. Original from NASA .…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/418660/the-international-space-stationFree Image from public domain license
At NASA Kennedy Space Center's Shuttle Landing Facility, a Gulfstream III jet is preparing to take off with space shuttle…At NASA Kennedy Space Center's Shuttle Landing Facility, a Gulfstream III jet is preparing to take off with space shuttle…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/441127/air-craft-the-runwayFree Image from public domain license
Humans on Mars (1995) illustrated by NASA/Pat Rawlings. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally…Humans on Mars (1995) illustrated by NASA/Pat Rawlings. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10184929/image-astronaut-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Volunteers portraying astronauts are transported to ambulances as part of a Mode II-IV evacuation simulation exercise at…Volunteers portraying astronauts are transported to ambulances as part of a Mode II-IV evacuation simulation exercise at…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440986/paramedics-transporting-astronautsFree Image from public domain license
A supermoon occurs when the moon&rsquo;s orbit is closest (perigee) to Earth at the same time it is full. Original from…A supermoon occurs when the moon&rsquo;s orbit is closest (perigee) to Earth at the same time it is full. Original from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/418634/supermoonFree Image from public domain license
Satellite image of Earth. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Satellite image of Earth. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/418594/earthFree Image from public domain license
DC-8 NAMMA MISSION TO CAPE VERDE, AFRICA, August 2006. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.DC-8 NAMMA MISSION TO CAPE VERDE, AFRICA, August 2006. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440010/dc-8-nammaFree Image from public domain license
Ship in a storm in the Sargasso Sea. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Ship in a storm in the Sargasso Sea. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/418621/ship-stormFree Image from public domain license
The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy in the Beaufort Sea, northeast of Barrow, Alaska. Original from NASA . Digitally enhanced…The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy in the Beaufort Sea, northeast of Barrow, Alaska. Original from NASA . Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/418611/icy-seaFree Image from public domain license
Using a black light, a technician closely inspects one of NASA's twin Radiation Belt Storm Probes inside the clean room high…Using a black light, a technician closely inspects one of NASA's twin Radiation Belt Storm Probes inside the clean room high…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440333/technicians-nasaFree Image from public domain license
