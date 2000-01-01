Tapestry
Browse through this curated collection of famous tapestries. Although they were the grandest and most well-known during the late Medieval European era all the way to the early 16th century, tapestry art has been made and appreciated all over the globe, possibly even long before then. This captivating collection of tapestry art depicts complex religious scenes and important figures through the ages, woven meticulously with rich lines and colors.
Browse through this curated collection of famous tapestries. Although they were the grandest and most well-known during the late Medieval European era all the way to the early 16th century, tapestry art has been made and appreciated all over the globe, possibly even long before then. This captivating collection of tapestry art depicts complex religious scenes and important figures through the ages, woven meticulously with rich lines and colors.