Tapestry Art
Tapestry

Browse through this curated collection of famous tapestries. Although they were the grandest and most well-known during the late Medieval European era all the way to the early 16th century, tapestry art has been made and appreciated all over the globe, possibly even long before then. This captivating collection of tapestry art depicts complex religious scenes and important figures through the ages, woven meticulously with rich lines and colors.

Palampore
Free Image from public domain license
Apparel from a Dalmatic
Free Image from public domain license
Rank Badge (Hyungbae) of the Upper Military Rank with Two Tigers
Free Image from public domain license
Mandala of Vishnu
Free Image from public domain license
The Buddhist Deities Chakrasamvara and Vajravarahi
Free Image from public domain license
Wall Hanging Depicting the Death of the Buddha (Paranirvana)
Free Image from public domain license
Temple Hanging
Free Image from public domain license
The Unicorn is Attacked, one of the series of seven tapestries The Hunt of the Unicorn.
Free Image from public domain license
Buddhist Priest's Mantle (jiasha) Theatrical Costume
Free Image from public domain license
tapestry weave on plain weave structure; probably a fragment from a larger tapestry. Original from the Minneapolis Institute…
Free Image from public domain license
The Rape of Europa by Francois Boucher
Free Image from public domain license
Set of Ecclesiastical Vestments (Partes de un terno eclesiastico) Lectern Hanging (Pano de atril) (18th century), vintage…
Free Image from public domain license
Carpet
Free Image from public domain license
Tent Panel
Free Image from public domain license
Set of Ecclesiastical Vestments (Partes de un terno eclesiástico) Lectern Hanging (Paño de atril) by Workshop of Manuel José…
Free Image from public domain license
Badge (Buzi) of the Third Civil Rank with Peacock
Free Image from public domain license
Woman's Shawl by J Chebeaux and Chanseau
Free Image from public domain license
Genealogical Painting
Free Image from public domain license
Mandala of Vasudhara
Free Image from public domain license
Textile with Design of Wine Bearer in Landscape
Free Image from public domain license
Vanity Sounds the Horn and Ignorance Unleashes the Hounds Overconfidence, Rashness and Desire (from The Hunt of the Frail…
Free Image from public domain license
Shaiva Shrines in a Landscape
Free Image from public domain license
Yama and Yami
Free Image from public domain license
Pair of Pheasants and Blossoming Plum Tree
Free Image from public domain license
Maharaja Bijay Singh in His Harem by India (Rajasthan, Jodhpur)
Free Image from public domain license
Album Amicorum of a German Soldier
Free Image from public domain license
Mahakala Panjarnata (Lord of the Pavilion)
Free Image from public domain license
Chamba Rumal with Scenes of Sita and Hanuman
Free Image from public domain license
The Hindu Godess Indrani (a); The Hindu Goddess Brahmani (b)
Free Image from public domain license
Kunga Tashi and Incidents from His Life (Abbot of Sakya Monastery, 1688-1711)
Free Image from public domain license
Crucifixion, German
Free Image from public domain license
Shri (Palden Lhamo)
Free Image from public domain license
Panel with birthday celebration, China
Free Image from public domain license
Yamantaka Vajrabhairava
Free Image from public domain license
The Story of King Mandhatar; The Story of King Candraprabha; The Tale of the Island of Vadaradvipa, Painting from an Avadana…
Free Image from public domain license
Padma Dorje (1128-88) as a Mahasiddha (Great Adept) and Lamas
Free Image from public domain license
An Artist's Studio by John Ferguson Weir
Free Image from public domain license
Seasons and Elements (Summer) (set of four), possibly after a design by Charles Le Brun
Free Image from public domain license
The Unicorn in Captivity (from the Unicorn Tapestries). Original public domain image from The MET Museum
Free Image from public domain license
Double-Page Illuminated Frontispiece of a Divan of Anvari
Free Image from public domain license
The Unicorn Crosses a Stream (from the Unicorn Tapestries). Original public domain image from The MET Museum
Free Image from public domain license
Armorial Tapestry
Free Image from public domain license
Hunting of Birds with a Hawk and a Bow (from the Hunting Parks Tapestries)
Free Image from public domain license
Fragment of a Wall Panel, 'The Peacock' by Philippe de Lasalle
Free Image from public domain license
12 strips of loosely-woven cream-colored cloth sewn together; painted design in brown: foliage, deer, birds, elephant and…
Free Image from public domain license
Combat between Menelaus and Paris by Charles Le Brun, Royal Aubusson Manufactory, Gobelins Manufactory and Raphael
Free Image from public domain license
Armorial Millefleurs Tapestry
Free Image from public domain license
part of a larger group of millfleurs armorial tapestries woven in Bruges; warp undyed wool, 4-4½ ends per cm., weft dyed…
Free Image from public domain license
Commemorative Portrait of Damodar II (1797-1826) Performing the Ceremony of the Offering of Food to the Seven Images (Sapta…
Free Image from public domain license
Execution Scene, Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
Free Image from public domain license
A Performance of Nautch Dancing Girls
Free Image from public domain license
Darvish or Shaykh on a Mule
Free Image from public domain license
Mandala of the Buddhist Deity Chakrasamvara
Free Image from public domain license
Armorial Tapestry
Free Image from public domain license
surface covered with paintings of warriors; battle scenes, horses, carts, and more; large mustachioed figure in red at…
Free Image from public domain license
The Goddess Sarasvati
Free Image from public domain license
Buddha Shakyamuni and the Eighteen Arhats
Free Image from public domain license
Hunter and Village Girl
Free Image from public domain license
Rank Badge (Hyungbae) of Civil Official with Two Cranes amidst Clouds
Free Image from public domain license
Vishnu Rescuing the King of the Elephants
Free Image from public domain license
Collage
Free Image from public domain license
From the series The Medallion Months. The Month of September, symbolized by a vintage scene depicted in an oval medallion of…
Free Image from public domain license
Krishna and Balarama Arrive in the Forest, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
Free Image from public domain license
Shakyamuni and the Eighteen Arhats
Free Image from public domain license
Courtier and Attendants in a Landscape
Free Image from public domain license
Durga Being Worshipped by Two Devotees
Free Image from public domain license
Abhimanyu Greets his Mother by Touching her Feet, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from…
Free Image from public domain license
Psyche Contemplating Cupid by Michel Henri Cozette, Clement Belle and Gobelins Manufactory
Free Image from public domain license
Buddha Shakyamuni with Monks and the Sama Jataka
Free Image from public domain license
Sultan Mehmet III (reigned 1595-1603) Enthroned, Attended by Two Janissaries
Free Image from public domain license
The Repast under the Tent, from the Russian Games Series by Jean Baptiste Le Prince and Beauvais Tapestry Manufactory
Free Image from public domain license
Zahhak Enthroned with the Two Daughters of Jamshid, Page from a Manuscript of the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdawsi
Free Image from public domain license
Hawking Party
Free Image from public domain license
Embroidered Textile with Heron and Lotus Flowers
Free Image from public domain license
Angel with Bird
Free Image from public domain license
Hindu Wedding Ceremony
Free Image from public domain license
Princess Rukmini Sends a Message to Krishna, Folio from a Rukmini-Harana (Abduction of Rukmini)
Free Image from public domain license
Four Roundels
Free Image from public domain license
Collage
Free Image from public domain license
Panel with five phoenixes in a garden
Free Image from public domain license
The Vizier Pleads for the Life of the Robber's Son (recto), Calligraphy (verso), Folio from a Manuscript of Sa'di's Gulistan…
Free Image from public domain license
The Goddess and Worshipper (Recto); Text (Verso)
Free Image from public domain license
Battle in a Rocky Landscape
Free Image from public domain license
Ghatotkacha Revives and Embraces Cousin Abhimanyu While the Two Mothers also Embrace, Scene from the Story of the Marriage…
Free Image from public domain license
Shiva Enthroned
Free
Portrait of Sultan Selim II (reigned 1566-1574)Portrait of Sultan Selim II (reigned 1566-1574)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037694/portrait-sultan-selim-reigned-1566-1574Free Image from public domain license
Altar Frontal (Jitanshi) with DragonsAltar Frontal (Jitanshi) with Dragons
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932468/altar-frontal-jitanshi-with-dragonsFree Image from public domain license
Dhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)Dhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018016/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Commemoration Thangka for Bhimaratha RiteCommemoration Thangka for Bhimaratha Rite
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933096/commemoration-thangka-for-bhimaratha-riteFree Image from public domain license
The Abduction of Sita, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)The Abduction of Sita, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018202/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
VighnantakaVighnantaka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037804/vighnantakaFree Image from public domain license
Bharata Shoots at Hanuman as He Flies Over with the Medicinal Herbs (recto), Hanuman Lands with the Medicinal Herbs (verso)…Bharata Shoots at Hanuman as He Flies Over with the Medicinal Herbs (recto), Hanuman Lands with the Medicinal Herbs (verso)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037722/image-person-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Three Mother Goddesses (Matrikas): Mahalakshmi Flanked by Chamunda (left) and Kaumari (right)Three Mother Goddesses (Matrikas): Mahalakshmi Flanked by Chamunda (left) and Kaumari (right)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018034/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Mahakala Panjarnata (Lord of the Pavilion)Mahakala Panjarnata (Lord of the Pavilion)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018022/mahakala-panjarnata-lord-the-pavilionFree Image from public domain license
Disguised Ghatotkacha (?) in Vatsala's House, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…Disguised Ghatotkacha (?) in Vatsala's House, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038029/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Sidh Sen (reigned 1684-1727) as Vasudeva Carrying Krishna over the Yamuna RiverSidh Sen (reigned 1684-1727) as Vasudeva Carrying Krishna over the Yamuna River
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037782/image-dog-face-tigerFree Image from public domain license
Chair Runner (Kaobei)Chair Runner (Kaobei)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922624/chair-runner-kaobeiFree Image from public domain license
TextileTextile
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846077/textileFree Image from public domain license
On the Road to Dwarka, Abhimanyu and Subhadra Meet Ghatotkacha, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and…On the Road to Dwarka, Abhimanyu and Subhadra Meet Ghatotkacha, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038026/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
The Buddha of Unshakable Resolve (Akshobhya) in His Eastern Paradise (Abhirati)The Buddha of Unshakable Resolve (Akshobhya) in His Eastern Paradise (Abhirati)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038442/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
