rawpixel
World War I Photographs Vintage War Photographs
  • Designs
  • Elements
  • Boards
World War I Photographs

A curated collection of historical images documenting World War I (1914-1918), also called the Great War, including the photos of soldiers at war, gas masks, prisoner-of-war camps and Red Cross services. The collection portrays the war between the Central and the Allied Powers which resulted in unprecedented degrees of destruction and the death of over 16 million people. We have also created our own artworks from these photos.

CuratedPopularNew

Try Create

The American Soldiers in Presence of Gas during World War I (1918). Original image from National Museum of Health and…The American Soldiers in Presence of Gas during World War I (1918). Original image from National Museum of Health and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2298627/free-photo-image-vintage-people-covidFree Image from public domain license
The "Human Squirrel" who did many daring "stunts" in climbing for benefit of War Relief Funds in New York City. He is shown…The "Human Squirrel" who did many daring "stunts" in climbing for benefit of War Relief Funds in New York City. He is shown…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799893/photo-image-vintage-smoke-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Infantry combat scene in Bougainville, France (1914). Original image from National Museum of Health and Medicine. Digitally…Infantry combat scene in Bougainville, France (1914). Original image from National Museum of Health and Medicine. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2298620/free-photo-image-war-vintage-soldierFree Image from public domain license
The announcing of the armistice on November 11, 1918, was the occasion for a monster celebration in Philadelphia…The announcing of the armistice on November 11, 1918, was the occasion for a monster celebration in Philadelphia…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799554/photo-image-art-vintage-celebrationFree Image from public domain license
Returning from a U-Boat scouting party. Aerial naval observer coming down from a "Blimp" type balloon after a scouting tour…Returning from a U-Boat scouting party. Aerial naval observer coming down from a "Blimp" type balloon after a scouting tour…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799373/photo-image-vintage-balloon-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Soldiers being mustered out at Camp Dix. New Jersey, 1918. Underwood and Underwood., 1917 - 1919. Original public domain…Soldiers being mustered out at Camp Dix. New Jersey, 1918. Underwood and Underwood., 1917 - 1919. Original public domain…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799560/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Chest X&ndash;ray of patient with influenza during World War I. Original image from National Museum of Health and Medicine.…Chest X&ndash;ray of patient with influenza during World War I. Original image from National Museum of Health and Medicine.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2298602/free-photo-image-xray-vintage-black-and-whiteFree Image from public domain license
Vocational training for S.A.T.C. in University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. Class in Pole-Climbing in the course for telephone…Vocational training for S.A.T.C. in University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. Class in Pole-Climbing in the course for telephone…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799911/photo-image-plant-vintage-treeFree Image from public domain license
French Refugee Children. While waiting for train, children were fed with bread and milk from American Red Cross soldiers…French Refugee Children. While waiting for train, children were fed with bread and milk from American Red Cross soldiers…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765488/photo-image-vintage-kid-fashionFree Image from public domain license
Famous New York soldiers return home. [The] 369th Infantry (old 15th National Guard of New York City) was the first New York…Famous New York soldiers return home. [The] 369th Infantry (old 15th National Guard of New York City) was the first New York…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765663/photo-image-vintage-people-historyFree Image from public domain license
"First to Fight." A group of U.S. Marines. US Marine Corps Recruiting Publicity Bureau., 1918. Original public domain image…"First to Fight." A group of U.S. Marines. US Marine Corps Recruiting Publicity Bureau., 1918. Original public domain image…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799895/photo-image-vintage-airplane-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Photograph of Passengers Rescued from the French Liner Sontay, 04/1918. Original public domain image from FlickrPhotograph of Passengers Rescued from the French Liner Sontay, 04/1918. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799399/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-oceanFree Image from public domain license
German prisoners in a French prison camp. French Pictorial Service., 1917 - 1919. Original public domain image from FlickrGerman prisoners in a French prison camp. French Pictorial Service., 1917 - 1919. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765496/photo-image-vintage-person-menFree Image from public domain license
Overseas men welcomed home. Parade in honor of returned fighters passing the Public Library, New York City. Original public…Overseas men welcomed home. Parade in honor of returned fighters passing the Public Library, New York City. Original public…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799564/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain license
"Getting em up" at U.S.Naval Training Camp, Seattle, Washington. Webster & Stevens., ca. 1917 - ca. 1918. Original public…"Getting em up" at U.S.Naval Training Camp, Seattle, Washington. Webster & Stevens., ca. 1917 - ca. 1918. Original public…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765473/photo-image-vintage-megaphoneFree Image from public domain license
Launching the Quistconck, first completed at Hog Island shipyards. The President and Mrs. Wilson are standing on the…Launching the Quistconck, first completed at Hog Island shipyards. The President and Mrs. Wilson are standing on the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799377/photo-image-plant-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
American troops in Vladivostok parading before the building occupied by the staff of the Czecho-Slovaks. Japanese marines…American troops in Vladivostok parading before the building occupied by the staff of the Czecho-Slovaks. Japanese marines…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799870/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Has eleven sons in service. Ike Sims of Atlanta, Georgia, 87 years old, has eleven sons in the service. Original public…Has eleven sons in service. Ike Sims of Atlanta, Georgia, 87 years old, has eleven sons in the service. Original public…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765508/photo-image-face-vintage-personFree Image from public domain license
Training Camp Activities. Bayonet fighting instruction by an English Sergeant Major, Camp Dick, Texas, ca. 1917 - ca. 1918.…Training Camp Activities. Bayonet fighting instruction by an English Sergeant Major, Camp Dick, Texas, ca. 1917 - ca. 1918.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765685/photo-image-vintage-person-gunFree Image from public domain license
Photograph of San Francisco Yeomen Attached to the Naval Reserve, 06/1918. Original public domain image from FlickrPhotograph of San Francisco Yeomen Attached to the Naval Reserve, 06/1918. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765791/photo-image-vintage-woman-personFree Image from public domain license
The Famous 369th Arrive in New York City. Members of the 369th [African American] Infantry, formerly 15th New York Regulars.…The Famous 369th Arrive in New York City. Members of the 369th [African American] Infantry, formerly 15th New York Regulars.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799862/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Women of Boston are lending a helping hand in the drive for peach stones, which are being used by the Government in the…Women of Boston are lending a helping hand in the drive for peach stones, which are being used by the Government in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799890/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-masksFree Image from public domain license
351st Field Artillery [African American] Troops on the Deck of the "Louisville." Part of the Squadron "A" 351st Field…351st Field Artillery [African American] Troops on the Deck of the "Louisville." Part of the Squadron "A" 351st Field…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799765/photo-image-face-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Alfred J. Belliveau, died 1918 Alfred J. Belliveau, died 1918
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905164/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Folded letter by US Navy Surgeon David Shelton EdwardsFolded letter by US Navy Surgeon David Shelton Edwards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066738/photo-image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Hospital train 64, Allery, France, unloading a hospital train full of influenza patients during World War I. Original image…Hospital train 64, Allery, France, unloading a hospital train full of influenza patients during World War I. Original image…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2298623/free-photo-image-world-war-trainFree Image from public domain license
Lieutenant Earl Carroll, prominent composer, is now a full-fledged aviator in the U.S. Service. He is shown beside his fast…Lieutenant Earl Carroll, prominent composer, is now a full-fledged aviator in the U.S. Service. He is shown beside his fast…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769906/photo-image-face-vintage-airplaneFree Image from public domain license
Cloisters of the Church of Saint John of the Kings, Toledo, Spain by Charles CliffordCloisters of the Church of Saint John of the Kings, Toledo, Spain by Charles Clifford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183147/photo-image-gothic-public-domain-art-freedom-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Discharge of a huge French cannon caught by the camera just as the projectile left for the German lines. The gunners have…Discharge of a huge French cannon caught by the camera just as the projectile left for the German lines. The gunners have…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799766/photo-image-vintage-airplane-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
SPD Shay RR Engine 42-ton for Warren Spruce Co. WWI Spruce Production Division - established to harvest wood for military…SPD Shay RR Engine 42-ton for Warren Spruce Co. WWI Spruce Production Division - established to harvest wood for military…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4057756/photo-image-public-domain-forest-historyFree Image from public domain license
Recruits with their mattresses tied to them to serve as life preservers. Photo taken at Newport Naval Training Station…Recruits with their mattresses tied to them to serve as life preservers. Photo taken at Newport Naval Training Station…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769902/photo-image-face-vintage-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Embarked for France. Western Newspaper Union, 1917. Original public domain image from FlickrEmbarked for France. Western Newspaper Union, 1917. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799769/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Photographic postcard of Cpl. Lawrence Leslie McVey in uniform, Alfred Phillip MighellPhotographic postcard of Cpl. Lawrence Leslie McVey in uniform, Alfred Phillip Mighell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846922/photo-image-art-vintage-tapeFree Image from public domain license
Shay Engine on South Beach Trstle, Camp 5-A, WWI Spruce Production Division - established to harvest wood for military…Shay Engine on South Beach Trstle, Camp 5-A, WWI Spruce Production Division - established to harvest wood for military…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4073026/photo-image-public-domain-forest-historyFree Image from public domain license
"Mrs. Mina C. Van Winkle of Newark, New Jersey, in Uniform of Food Administration. She Was President of Woman's Political…"Mrs. Mina C. Van Winkle of Newark, New Jersey, in Uniform of Food Administration. She Was President of Woman's Political…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765908/photo-image-vintage-woman-personFree Image from public domain license
WWI Spruce Production Division - established to harvest wood for military airplane construction during World War One.…WWI Spruce Production Division - established to harvest wood for military airplane construction during World War One.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4057807/photo-image-public-domain-tree-natureFree Image from public domain license
Framed panoramic photograph of 183d Brigade of the 92d Infantry Division, Duce & McClymondsFramed panoramic photograph of 183d Brigade of the 92d Infantry Division, Duce & McClymonds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064856/photo-image-background-paper-frameFree Image from public domain license
Woodrow Wilson and his CabinetWoodrow Wilson and his Cabinet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066513/woodrow-wilson-and-his-cabinetFree Image from public domain license
A Tree 9 ft at Cut - Over 20 ft at Ground, Camp 3-A, TolWWI Spruce Production Division - established to harvest wood for…A Tree 9 ft at Cut - Over 20 ft at Ground, Camp 3-A, TolWWI Spruce Production Division - established to harvest wood for…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4073475/photo-image-tree-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Rived Log on Truck on Plank RoadWWI Spruce Production Division - established to harvest wood for military airplane…Rived Log on Truck on Plank RoadWWI Spruce Production Division - established to harvest wood for military airplane…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4076170/photo-image-person-nature-forestFree Image from public domain license
U.S. Naval Hospital. Corpsmen in cap and gown ready to attend patients in influenza ward. World War 1, Mare Island…U.S. Naval Hospital. Corpsmen in cap and gown ready to attend patients in influenza ward. World War 1, Mare Island…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400132/free-photo-image-hot-tub-human-influenzaFree Image from public domain license
Gigantic Spruce Tree OregonWWI Spruce Production Division - established to harvest wood for military airplane construction…Gigantic Spruce Tree OregonWWI Spruce Production Division - established to harvest wood for military airplane construction…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4073471/photo-image-face-tree-plantFree Image from public domain license
Vladivostok, Russia. Soldiers and sailors from many countries are lined up in front of the Allies Headquarters Building.…Vladivostok, Russia. Soldiers and sailors from many countries are lined up in front of the Allies Headquarters Building.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769907/photo-image-art-vintage-peopleFree Image from public domain license
(African American) trooper entertaining his comrades in the American Red Cross Recreation Hut at Orleans, France. Original…(African American) trooper entertaining his comrades in the American Red Cross Recreation Hut at Orleans, France. Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769722/photo-image-art-vintage-paintingFree Image from public domain license
A Spruce Tree...Near Lake Pleasant - Curtis PhotoWWI Spruce Production Division - established to harvest wood for military…A Spruce Tree...Near Lake Pleasant - Curtis PhotoWWI Spruce Production Division - established to harvest wood for military…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4076168/photo-image-tree-plant-natureFree Image from public domain license
U.S.S. Maui . Bordeaux, France. Hospital ship loading wounded. [Transport of sick and wounded.] World War, 1914-1918.…U.S.S. Maui . Bordeaux, France. Hospital ship loading wounded. [Transport of sick and wounded.] World War, 1914-1918.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400201/free-photo-image-train-world-war-aircraftFree Image from public domain license
SPD 8th Provisional July 4, 1918 at SeasideWWI Spruce Production Division - established to harvest wood for military…SPD 8th Provisional July 4, 1918 at SeasideWWI Spruce Production Division - established to harvest wood for military…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4075596/photo-image-people-forest-historyFree Image from public domain license
Aeroplane Spruce Log on RR Car - Wheeler PhotoWWI Spruce Production Division - established to harvest wood for military…Aeroplane Spruce Log on RR Car - Wheeler PhotoWWI Spruce Production Division - established to harvest wood for military…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4073464/photo-image-banner-people-forestFree Image from public domain license
The American Red Cross Home Service gives comfort and reassurance to American soldiers who are anxious about the welfare of…The American Red Cross Home Service gives comfort and reassurance to American soldiers who are anxious about the welfare of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770152/photo-image-person-families-redFree Image from public domain license
49 results
CuratedPopularNew