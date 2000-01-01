Maria Sibylla Merian (1647–1717) was a talented German naturalist, entomologist, and scientific illustrator. She became famous for her careful observations and drawings of insects and plants, particularly their life cycles. She went on scientific trips, including a dangerous journey to Suriname in South America, where she extensively recorded the diverse plant and animal life. Her detailed drawings, featured in her important book "Metamorphosis insectorum Surinamensium," continue to inspire scientists and artists. You can explore and use her incredible artwork freely under the CC0 license.