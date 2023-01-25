rawpixel
Fascinating collection of fresco art, showcasing the technique of applying pigments onto freshly laid wall or ceiling plaster. The collection features intricate paintings and murals by renowned artists like Michelangelo, Raphael, and Leonardo da Vinci. Explore beautiful artworks depicting religious subjects such as Jesus Christ, angels, as well as scenes from Ancient Greece. Enjoy the captivating world of fresco art!

Raphael's Disputation of the Holy Sacrament (ca. 1509&ndash;1510) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.…Raphael's Disputation of the Holy Sacrament (ca. 1509&ndash;1510) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.…
Raphael's The School of Athens (1511) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Raphael's The School of Athens (1511) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Last Judgment (1536-1541) famous painting Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced…Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Last Judgment (1536-1541) famous painting Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced…
Reproduction of the "Ladies in Blue" frescoca. 1525&ndash;1450 B.C. by Emile Gilli&eacute;ron. Original from The MET Museum.…Reproduction of the "Ladies in Blue" frescoca. 1525&ndash;1450 B.C. by Emile Gilli&eacute;ron. Original from The MET Museum.…
Reproduction of the "Great S&ndash;spiral frieze" fresco ca. 1400&ndash;1200 B.C. by Emile Gilli&eacute;ron. Original from…Reproduction of the "Great S&ndash;spiral frieze" fresco ca. 1400&ndash;1200 B.C. by Emile Gilli&eacute;ron. Original from…
Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper (1495-1498) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by…Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper (1495-1498) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by…
Raphael's The Triumph of Galatea (1511) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Raphael's The Triumph of Galatea (1511) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Raphael's The Expulsion of Heliodorus from the Temple (ca. 1511&ndash;1512) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia…Raphael's The Expulsion of Heliodorus from the Temple (ca. 1511&ndash;1512) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia…
Michelangelo Buonarroti's Libyan Sibyles (circa 1511) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced…Michelangelo Buonarroti's Libyan Sibyles (circa 1511) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced…
Michelangelo Buonarroti's Delphic Sibyl (circa 1509) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by…Michelangelo Buonarroti's Delphic Sibyl (circa 1509) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by…
Detail coronation Charles the Great (Francis 1st of France) by Pope Leo III (Leo X) Vatican 11Detail coronation Charles the Great (Francis 1st of France) by Pope Leo III (Leo X) Vatican 11
Study for a Ceiling Decoration: Coronation of the Virgin (recto); Female Head (verso) attributed to Giacinto BrandiStudy for a Ceiling Decoration: Coronation of the Virgin (recto); Female Head (verso) attributed to Giacinto Brandi
Mother, a fragment from the tampere cathedral altar fresco, 1907, by Magnus EnckellMother, a fragment from the tampere cathedral altar fresco, 1907, by Magnus Enckell
Camel, SpanishCamel, Spanish
Dragon, SpanishDragon, Spanish
The White Angel from the Myrrhbearers fresco in Mileseva Monastery, Serbia.The White Angel from the Myrrhbearers fresco in Mileseva Monastery, Serbia.
Ilmarinen ploughing the viper-field, sketch for the cupola frescoes of the finnish pavilion at the 1900 paris world’s fair…Ilmarinen ploughing the viper-field, sketch for the cupola frescoes of the finnish pavilion at the 1900 paris world’s fair…
The defence of the sampo, sketch for the cupola frescoes of the finnish pavilion at the 1900 paris world’s fair, 1899, by…The defence of the sampo, sketch for the cupola frescoes of the finnish pavilion at the 1900 paris world’s fair, 1899, by…
Lion, SpanishLion, Spanish
Wall Painting of a Male Saint, ByzantineWall Painting of a Male Saint, Byzantine
Plaque with the Annunciation Plaque with the Annunciation
The forging of the sampo, sketch for the cupola frescoes of the finnish pavilion at the 1900 paris world’s fair, 1899, by…The forging of the sampo, sketch for the cupola frescoes of the finnish pavilion at the 1900 paris world’s fair, 1899, by…
Wall painting fragment from the peristyle of the Villa of P. Fannius Synistor at Boscoreale, RomanWall painting fragment from the peristyle of the Villa of P. Fannius Synistor at Boscoreale, Roman
Man of Sorrows Man of Sorrows
Hunting Scene, SpanishHunting Scene, Spanish
Wall painting fragment from the peristyle of the Villa of P. Fannius Synistor at Boscoreale, RomanWall painting fragment from the peristyle of the Villa of P. Fannius Synistor at Boscoreale, Roman
Fragment of a figure pierced by a spear (fragment from the legend of saint margaret)Fragment of a figure pierced by a spear (fragment from the legend of saint margaret)
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam (circa 1511) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam (circa 1511) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.
Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper (1495-1498) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper (1495-1498) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.
Michelangelo Buonarroti's Fresco in the Sistine Chapel (1508-1512) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.…Michelangelo Buonarroti's Fresco in the Sistine Chapel (1508-1512) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.…
Michelangelo Buonarroti's Manchester Madonna (1497) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by…Michelangelo Buonarroti's Manchester Madonna (1497) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by…
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Entombment (1500) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by…Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Entombment (1500) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by…
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Last Judgment (1536-1541) famous painting Original from Wikimedia Commons. Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Last Judgment (1536-1541) famous painting Original from Wikimedia Commons.
Reproduction of the "Shield frieze" frescoca. 1325&ndash;1250 B.C. by Emile Gilli&eacute;ron. Original from The MET Museum.…Reproduction of the "Shield frieze" frescoca. 1325&ndash;1250 B.C. by Emile Gilli&eacute;ron. Original from The MET Museum.…
The Creation of the Sun and the Moon by Michelangelo (1508-1512)The Creation of the Sun and the Moon by Michelangelo (1508-1512)
Fresco depicting winged Cupid and Psyche from the west wall of the exedra in the Casa di Bronzi aka Casa della Parete Nera…Fresco depicting winged Cupid and Psyche from the west wall of the exedra in the Casa di Bronzi aka Casa della Parete Nera…
Κνωσός - Ό πριικηψ μὲ τὰ κρίνα. Άνάγλυφος τοιχουραφια έκ Κνωσοῦ (περί. τό 1500 π. Χ.) = Knossos - relief -… Κνωσός - Ό πριικηψ μὲ τὰ κρίνα. Άνάγλυφος τοιχουραφια έκ Κνωσοῦ (περί. τό 1500 π. Χ.) = Knossos - relief -…
The Garden, fresco from Nebamun tomb, originally in Thebes, Egypt.The Garden, fresco from Nebamun tomb, originally in Thebes, Egypt.
youth with a halo (Jesus) with long curly blonde hair wearing draping blue garments seated on a raised chair in URQ; male…youth with a halo (Jesus) with long curly blonde hair wearing draping blue garments seated on a raised chair in URQ; male…
Saint Barbara painting, National Gallery of Slovenia, the copy of church fresco from 1453 in Crngrob, Slovenia. Original by…Saint Barbara painting, National Gallery of Slovenia, the copy of church fresco from 1453 in Crngrob, Slovenia. Original by…
Fresco representing the Months of March, April and May in Palazzo Schifanoia. Scene: April - The Triumph of Venus; detail:…Fresco representing the Months of March, April and May in Palazzo Schifanoia. Scene: April - The Triumph of Venus; detail:…
Detail of an angel in the Allegory of the Good and Bad Judge, 15th-century fresco in the old Town Hall and Courthouse…Detail of an angel in the Allegory of the Good and Bad Judge, 15th-century fresco in the old Town Hall and Courthouse…
Heathendom and christendom, sketch for the cupola frescoes of the finnish pavilion at the 1900 paris world’s fair, 1899, by…Heathendom and christendom, sketch for the cupola frescoes of the finnish pavilion at the 1900 paris world’s fair, 1899, by…
Michelangelo Buonarroti's Isaiah (1508&ndash;1512) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by…Michelangelo Buonarroti's Isaiah (1508&ndash;1512) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by…
A pastoral landscape with a woman holding a mythical creature. Woodland or copse, four trees, two tree stumps, mountains -…A pastoral landscape with a woman holding a mythical creature. Woodland or copse, four trees, two tree stumps, mountains -…
The NativityThe Nativity
Wall painting: Perseus and Andromeda in landscape, from the imperial villa at Boscotrecase, RomanWall painting: Perseus and Andromeda in landscape, from the imperial villa at Boscotrecase, Roman
Hades abducting Persephone, fresco in the small royal tomb at Vergina, Macedonia, Greece.Hades abducting Persephone, fresco in the small royal tomb at Vergina, Macedonia, Greece.
A late Roman-Republican banquet scene in a fresco from Herculaneum, Italy. 59 x 53 cm. The woman wears a transparent silk…A late Roman-Republican banquet scene in a fresco from Herculaneum, Italy. 59 x 53 cm. The woman wears a transparent silk…
Young boxers fresco, Akrotiri, Greece. This fresco depicts two naken children wearing a belt and boxing gloves. Their head…Young boxers fresco, Akrotiri, Greece. This fresco depicts two naken children wearing a belt and boxing gloves. Their head…
Saints Bartholomew and SimonSaints Bartholomew and Simon
Decorative Panel with Eagles, SpanishDecorative Panel with Eagles, Spanish
Fragment of wall painting from the Tomb of SebekhotepFragment of wall painting from the Tomb of Sebekhotep
The Abduction of HelenThe Abduction of Helen
Wall painting from Room H of the Villa of P. Fannius Synistor at Boscoreale, RomanWall painting from Room H of the Villa of P. Fannius Synistor at Boscoreale, Roman
ShroudShroud
Wall painting fragment from the north wall of Room H of the Villa of P. Fannius Synistor at Boscoreale, RomanWall painting fragment from the north wall of Room H of the Villa of P. Fannius Synistor at Boscoreale, Roman
Ramesses III and Prince Amenherkhepeshef before HathorRamesses III and Prince Amenherkhepeshef before Hathor
Treppenhaus der W&uuml;rzburger Residenz, Detail Saturn.. by Giovanni Battista TiepoloTreppenhaus der W&uuml;rzburger Residenz, Detail Saturn.. by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo
Français : La Dame de Mycènes, fresque, hauteur : 53 cm. L'expression sérieuse et pensive de la déesse révèle la solennité…Français : La Dame de Mycènes, fresque, hauteur : 53 cm. L'expression sérieuse et pensive de la déesse révèle la solennité…
Wall Painting of Male Saint, ByzantineWall Painting of Male Saint, Byzantine
Wall painting: Polyphemus and Galatea in a landscape, from the imperial villa at Boscotrecase, RomanWall painting: Polyphemus and Galatea in a landscape, from the imperial villa at Boscotrecase, Roman
Wall painting from Room F of the Villa of P. Fannius Synistor at Boscoreale, RomanWall painting from Room F of the Villa of P. Fannius Synistor at Boscoreale, Roman
Allegorical Figure Representing Prudence, Workshop of Giovanni Battista TiepoloAllegorical Figure Representing Prudence, Workshop of Giovanni Battista Tiepolo
Fragment of a Doorjamb from the Tomb of Djehutynefer, New Kingdom (ca. 1450&ndash;1390 B.C.)Fragment of a Doorjamb from the Tomb of Djehutynefer, New Kingdom (ca. 1450&ndash;1390 B.C.)
Osiris Shroud, Roman Period (ca. A.D. 125)Osiris Shroud, Roman Period (ca. A.D. 125)
Warrior with Shield, SpanishWarrior with Shield, Spanish
Marzo, francesco del cossa, 04Marzo, francesco del cossa, 04
Allegorical Figure Representing Africa by Giovanni Domenico TiepoloAllegorical Figure Representing Africa by Giovanni Domenico Tiepolo
Silenus holding a lyre (left); demi-god Pan and a nymph sitting on a rock, nursing a goat (centre); woman with coat (right).…Silenus holding a lyre (left); demi-god Pan and a nymph sitting on a rock, nursing a goat (centre); woman with coat (right).…
Fresco of a fisherman, Akrotiri, Santorini, Greece. Height: 1.10 mFresco of a fisherman, Akrotiri, Santorini, Greece. Height: 1.10 m
Ship procession fresco, part 3, Akrotiri, Greece.Ship procession fresco, part 3, Akrotiri, Greece.
Flying Apsaras, right arm outstretched, left holds a plate of flowers, left leg pendant, right knee flexed.. Original from…Flying Apsaras, right arm outstretched, left holds a plate of flowers, left leg pendant, right knee flexed.. Original from…
Young man with a volumen, fresco from Pompeii, 1st c.C.E., Naples Italy.Young man with a volumen, fresco from Pompeii, 1st c.C.E., Naples Italy.
Ship procession fresco, part 1, Akrotiri, Greece.Ship procession fresco, part 1, Akrotiri, Greece.
Ship procession fresco, part 2, Akrotiri, Greece.Ship procession fresco, part 2, Akrotiri, Greece.
Harbor scene, fresco. 51.5 x 49.5 cm. From Stabiae, Italy.Harbor scene, fresco. 51.5 x 49.5 cm. From Stabiae, Italy.
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam (circa 1511) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally…Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam (circa 1511) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally…
