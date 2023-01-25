Fresco
Fascinating collection of fresco art, showcasing the technique of applying pigments onto freshly laid wall or ceiling plaster. The collection features intricate paintings and murals by renowned artists like Michelangelo, Raphael, and Leonardo da Vinci. Explore beautiful artworks depicting religious subjects such as Jesus Christ, angels, as well as scenes from Ancient Greece. Enjoy the captivating world of fresco art!
