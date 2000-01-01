Charles Demuth (1883-1935) was an American painter known for his watercolor paintings of people, flowers, and architecture. His work usually exhibits colorful hues and clean lines. He played a significant role in the modernist art movement called Precisionism, which emerged after World War I. One of his most famous works is "I Saw the Figure 5 in Gold." Although he was a Precisionist, his art style apparently reflects the influence of Cubism, Futurism, and Purism.