Johan Thomas Lundbye Art
Johan Thomas Lundbye

Johan Thomas Lundbye (1818-1848) was a Danish artist who painted beautiful landscapes of the Danish countryside during the 19th century. His artwork shows idyllic scenes of rural life, with attention to detail, light, and color that create a sense of realism and tranquility. Lundbye's paintings capture the simplicity and charm of the Danish countryside in a captivating way.

A Danish Coast. by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920709/danish-coast-johan-thomas-lundbye
Italian landscape with boulders (1845), vintage nature illustration by Johan Thomas Lundbye.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229910/image-art-watercolor-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Skull, front view (1839), vintage illustration by Johan Thomas Lundbye.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230402/image-art-vintage-skullFree Image from public domain license
Some felled tree trunks, a water trough and various plant growths by Johan Thomas Lundbye.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9298704/image-plant-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Two cows in an open field by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922153/two-cows-open-field-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
Unknown by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920574/unknown-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
Kolås Wood, Vejrhøj by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920616/kolas-wood-vejrhoj-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
A cock by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921862/cock-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
Study magazine with a cock and a cock (1847) watercolor art by Johan Thomas Lundbye.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10184772/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain license
Some felled tree trunks, a water trough and various plant growths by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920473/image-plant-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Wooded hills in Sørupvang by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924911/wooded-hills-sorupvang-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
Study of slopes on the south side of Refsnæs by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922999/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Landscape with Vejby seen from the north.Afternoon lighting by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921615/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Hellede Klint, Refsnæs by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921990/hellede-klint-refsnaes-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
View towards Kullen from the beach at Hellebæk by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921420/image-plant-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Cows are watered at a street trough.Bridge field by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922401/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Farmhouse and street love by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921940/farmhouse-and-street-love-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
Landscape with gray weather towards evening by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923008/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Study magazine with a cock and a cock by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922539/photo-image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Study magazine with flowers and plants by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920823/image-flower-plant-watercolorFree Image from public domain license
The dog at the beach.Illustration for Kaalund's "Fables for Children". by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923400/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Landscape with three lying and three standing cows by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923019/photo-image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Italian landscape with boulders by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921410/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
A cow shed on a farm.Vejby by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922379/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Standing red-spotted bull, facing left, seen obliquely from behind by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922219/photo-image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Milking scene.From Christian Winther: Evening meeting by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921806/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Skull, front view by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920121/skull-front-view-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
Spruce forest with a road on which a horse-drawn carriage drives with a load of firewood.In the background a clearing by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921971/image-background-plant-watercolorFree Image from public domain license
The young cattle are watered on a winter day by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921817/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vinderød Church near Frederiksværk by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924765/image-paper-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Study magazine from Vognserup.Studies of cow heads, bull calves and their heads by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921681/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Lying red and black mottled cow by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922033/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
The two cats.F.o.studies of cat heads, a bird, a cat's ear and beam work.Illustration for Kaalund's "Fables for Children" by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923328/photo-image-art-vintage-airplaneFree Image from public domain license
Lying cow.Above left, a seated peasant girl, t.h.a cat drinking from a dandelion by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921967/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
The brawl.Illustration for Kaalund's "Fables for Children". by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922025/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Deer skull by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920817/deer-skull-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
A gray moldy horse is being groomed in Via Margutta by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921235/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Kalundborg Church by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920745/kalundborg-church-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
Lying dog by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922102/lying-dog-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
A standing foal by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921973/standing-foal-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
The painter Thorald Læssøe by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923239/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
"Perfectum - Present - Future". by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920822/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
The pigeons by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923402/the-pigeons-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
Campagnole for horse by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921608/campagnole-for-horse-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
Study of ox head and recumbent ox, three studies of wooden donkey and coachman and cart by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921701/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Evening Scene with Sheep on a Mound by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922660/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Red cow licking her right hind thigh by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921677/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Two pre-tensioned mules by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923013/two-pre-tensioned-mules-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
A dead horse is driven away on a donkey cart by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923020/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Vendet Mølle by Dortheaslyst by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923017/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Bare-legged peasant girl with a bundle of firewood on her head by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921992/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Head of a white mottled cow, profile to left by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921409/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Campagnol for horse, seen obliquely from behind.Campagnol for horse seen obliquely from the front by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922209/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Scene from an oyster shop by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921592/scene-from-oyster-shop-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
Dog head, Snip by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921002/dog-head-snip-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
Unknown by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922977/unknown-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
Kneeling man by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919512/kneeling-man-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
Dog skull.Below, unfinished study of the same motif by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921684/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
A Croft at Lodskov near Vognserup Manor.Study by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923834/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Zealand Landscape. by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923538/zealand-landscape-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
A Croft at Lodskov near Vognserup Manor, Zealand by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923822/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
A Milking Place near Vognserup Manor, Zealand by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923491/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
TVtwo female dancers, t.h.study of a sedge in flower by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924224/image-face-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
The goose tower in Vordingborg by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924427/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Partially dried riverbed with bridge, at top two pen studies of a girl seen from behind by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923508/image-plant-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Alpine landscape by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924225/alpine-landscape-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
Snow landscape with house between trees by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924536/photo-image-plant-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Horse skull by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923597/horse-skull-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
The cliff at Refsnæs by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924534/the-cliff-refsnaes-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
Alpine landscape by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924212/alpine-landscape-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
Diary. by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919311/diary-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
Study magazine from Vognserup.TVtwo cow's heads, below a sable.Center to right a standing bull, below studies of its legs by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924437/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Blooming Amaryllis by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924331/blooming-amaryllis-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
A mule in the process of eating its green fodder.On the right, on the attached paper, a decorative border by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924369/image-paper-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Italian woman leaning against a low stone pillar by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924371/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
The two friends by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924435/the-two-friends-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
Riding campagnole by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924231/riding-campagnole-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
A swan by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923661/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
A duck swimming among reeds; by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919304/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain license
Study magazine from the milking site in Vognserup.Above mainly studies of cows, in the middle i.a.the milking wagon by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924434/photo-image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Antelope head by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923715/antelope-head-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
A Burdock and Other Plants on a Stone Wall by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923437/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
The scrub toad by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924208/the-scrub-toad-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
Head of a cow by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924329/head-cow-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
A standing plague by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924229/standing-plague-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
View towards Kullen from the coast between Odinshøj and Hornbæk by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924442/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Standing shepherd boy by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923613/standing-shepherd-boy-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
Acanthus leaf by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924372/acanthus-leaf-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
Dog head, Terry by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923649/dog-head-terry-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
Study magazine from Vognserup.Various studies of a cow by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924491/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
A calf's head by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923608/calfs-head-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
Study magazine from Vognserup.Studies of cows, bulls and calves.T.h.two landscape studies, the upper one with lying cows by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924489/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Roman bull with a bell around its neck, seen obliquely from behind by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923599/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Mule with chicken coop by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924226/mule-with-chicken-coop-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
Roaring Cow by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924209/roaring-cow-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
Unknown by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924406/unknown-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
Trotting horse, facing left by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924488/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Standing lady with a rose in her hand by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924141/image-face-rose-watercolorFree Image from public domain license
The head of a young bull by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923669/the-head-young-bull-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
Young Franciscan monk, standing in profile, above is drawn a riding Campagnol by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924492/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
