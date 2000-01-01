Winslow Homer
Winslow Homer (1836–1910) is one of the greatest American painters of the 19th century. His artworks depict scenes of ordinary rural lives as well as seascapes and landscapes. The clean outlines, dramatic colors and simple composition make his paintings realistic and truly captivating.
