Vintage flower illustrations and prints from Seiyo Soka Zufu by Japanese kacho-e artist Konan Tanigami (1879-1928). Beautiful floral paintings of Western garden plants from our own original edition of the folio, published 1917 in Kyoto, Taisho Era. We have digitally enhanced the complete volume of 125 color-printed floral plates. These vibrant public domain artworks are free to use and download under the CC0 license