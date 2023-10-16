Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita was a Jewish-Dutch painter, woodblock artist, and designer active in Amsterdam during the late 19th to early 20th century. He initially produced delicate watercolor drawings. However, he soon switched to decorative arts, as well as woodcuts and etchings. Mesquita’s works drew upon geometrical composition, simplicity concentrating on the main form, making them modern and unique. His recurrent themes included people portraits, exotic animals, plants, and flowers. His life tragically ended in 1944 when he, together with his family, was deported to Auschwitz. Two years later, a retrospective exhibition was set up in his honor at Amsterdam’s Stedelijk Museum. We have curated some of the best Mesquita public domain works for you to download under the Creative Commons 0 license.