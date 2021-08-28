Edward Penfield (1866-1925) was an influential American poster artist, considered as the father of the American poster movement. He was employed as an art editor for Harper’s Weekly, Monthly, and Harper’s Bazaar, where he made posters advertising each issue of the magazine for over seven years. His art was avant-garde with less concern for the dramatic curving lines of Art Nouveau, inspired by Japanese ukiyo-e block prints, figure drawings by Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, color lithographies by Jules Chéret, and other contemporary artists. He created simplified scenes of daily life in saturated colors, including horses, cats, sports, and women’s fashion. We have digitally enhanced some of his artworks. They are free to download under the CC0 license.