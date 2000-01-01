Sir Edward Burne-Jones (1833-1898) was a British designer and painter known for his intricate and ethereal artworks depicting mythical and historical subjects. He focused on poetic symbolism and vibrant colors. Burne-Jones initially studied theology at Oxford, but his path changed after meeting William Morris. They formed The Brotherhood, a society celebrating medieval poets and architecture, and collaborated on various projects for Morris & Co. Burne-Jones created a wide range of art, including tapestries, jewelry, sculptures, ceramics, furniture, and stained glass, reflecting the spirit of the nineteenth century and the Arts & Crafts movement. His work has recently gained popularity, with his pre-Raphaelite artworks becoming some of the most expensive items sold at auction.