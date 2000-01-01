Franz Marc
Franz Marc (1880-1916) was one of the iconic artists in the German Expressionist movement. Fascinated by futuristic and cubist styles, he used abstract forms and symbolism to convey his message about humanity. Explore the brightly colored world featuring animals in motion with our collection.
