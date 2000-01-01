rawpixel
Franz Marc Art
  • Designs
  • Elements
  • Boards
Franz Marc

Franz Marc (1880-1916) was one of the iconic artists in the German Expressionist movement. Fascinated by futuristic and cubist styles, he used abstract forms and symbolism to convey his message about humanity. Explore the brightly colored world featuring animals in motion with our collection.

CuratedPopularNew
ArtElements