Edward Penfield (1866-1925) was an important American poster artist and a pioneer of the American poster movement. He worked as an art editor for Harper's Magazine and created captivating posters for over seven years to promote each issue. Penfield had a unique avant-garde style that simplified everyday scenes and used vibrant colors to depict various subjects like horses, cats, sports, and women's fashion. We have digitally enhanced some of Penfield's artworks, which you can freely download and use under the CC0 license.