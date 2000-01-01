Alfred Stieglitz
Vintage nude photography and black & white art remix templates inspired by Alfred Stieglitz. Stieglitz was an important American photographer who furthered scientific and artistic photographic studies. He introduced modern art to America through his efforts of running New York art galleries, where he displayed avant-garde artworks.
