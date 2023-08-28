rawpixel
Tsukioka Yoshitoshi Art
Tsukioka Yoshitoshi

Tsukioka Yoshitoshi (1839–1892) was one of the last great masters of the ukiyo-e style of woodblock printing and painting in Japan. Yoshitoshi's prints curated here are characterized by their innovative techniques and rich colors, often displaying a fusion of traditional Japanese aesthetics with modern influences.

New Publication of Selected Insects by Tsukioka YoshitoshiNew Publication of Selected Insects by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931571/image-background-butterfly-paperFree Image from public domain license
Warm: An Urban Widow of the Kansei Period (1789-1800) by Tsukioka YoshitoshiWarm: An Urban Widow of the Kansei Period (1789-1800) by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923898/image-face-cat-personFree Image from public domain license
Urashima Taro Returning on the Turtle by Tsukioka YoshitoshiUrashima Taro Returning on the Turtle by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924069/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Child Calms a Horse by Covering His Head with Her Jacket by Tsukioka YoshitoshiChild Calms a Horse by Covering His Head with Her Jacket by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922782/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
I Want to Go Abroad by Tsukioka YoshitoshiI Want to Go Abroad by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924020/want-abroad-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain license
The Battle at Uji Bridge by Tsukioka YoshitoshiThe Battle at Uji Bridge by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923825/the-battle-uji-bridge-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain license
Minamoto no Yorimitsu Cuts at the Earth Spider by Tsukioka YoshitoshiMinamoto no Yorimitsu Cuts at the Earth Spider by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931608/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
The Story of Okoma of Shirokiya by Tsukioka YoshitoshiThe Story of Okoma of Shirokiya by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923993/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
The Wicked Thoughts of the Priest Raigō of Miidera Transform Him into a Rat by Tsukioka YoshitoshiThe Wicked Thoughts of the Priest Raigō of Miidera Transform Him into a Rat by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931616/image-face-cat-personFree Image from public domain license
Masakiyo Captures the Wild Tiger by Tsukioka YoshitoshiMasakiyo Captures the Wild Tiger by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923743/image-face-person-tigerFree Image from public domain license
Sahyōenosuke Minamoto no Yoritomo Attacking an Enemy on Horseback by Tsukioka YoshitoshiSahyōenosuke Minamoto no Yoritomo Attacking an Enemy on Horseback by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932045/image-face-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Takagi Umanosuke and the Ghost of a Woman by Tsukioka YoshitoshiTakagi Umanosuke and the Ghost of a Woman by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932064/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
The Ghost of Akugenta Yoshihira Attacking His Executioner Namba Jiro at Nunobiki Waterfall by Tsukioka YoshitoshiThe Ghost of Akugenta Yoshihira Attacking His Executioner Namba Jiro at Nunobiki Waterfall by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924010/image-person-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
The Great Battle at Yashima by Tsukioka YoshitoshiThe Great Battle at Yashima by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932300/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Warrior on Skull; Kintoki Overpowering a Demon by Tsukioka YoshitoshiWarrior on Skull; Kintoki Overpowering a Demon by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924091/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
The Death of Officer Murata by Tsukioka YoshitoshiThe Death of Officer Murata by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931567/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain license
One Hundred Aspects of the Moon by Tsukioka YoshitoshiOne Hundred Aspects of the Moon by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932023/image-face-person-moonFree Image from public domain license
A Chronicle of the Subjugation of Kagoshima: Battle around Kumamoto Castle by Tsukioka YoshitoshiA Chronicle of the Subjugation of Kagoshima: Battle around Kumamoto Castle by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931540/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Danjō Matsunaga Hisahide before His Suicide by Tsukioka YoshitoshiDanjō Matsunaga Hisahide before His Suicide by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932297/image-christmas-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Mori Motonari Attacking Sue Harutaka at Itsukushima by Tsukioka YoshitoshiMori Motonari Attacking Sue Harutaka at Itsukushima by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923837/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain license
The Battle of Sannō Shrine at Tōeizan Temple by Tsukioka YoshitoshiThe Battle of Sannō Shrine at Tōeizan Temple by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931298/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Cool: A Geisha of the Mid-1870s Seated in a Boat by Tsukioka YoshitoshiCool: A Geisha of the Mid-1870s Seated in a Boat by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932071/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
A New Selection of Strange Events: Taira No Kiyomori Seeing Skulls in the Snowy Garden by Tsukioka YoshitoshiA New Selection of Strange Events: Taira No Kiyomori Seeing Skulls in the Snowy Garden by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932539/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Sorori Shinzaemon and Hideyoshi by Tsukioka YoshitoshiSorori Shinzaemon and Hideyoshi by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923973/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Tengu Messengers Colliding in Midair by Tsukioka YoshitoshiTengu Messengers Colliding in Midair by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923160/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain license
Kimura Shigenari Overcoming Attackers by Tsukioka YoshitoshiKimura Shigenari Overcoming Attackers by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931308/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Miyamoto Hanako Chastening a Drunkard by Tsukioka YoshitoshiMiyamoto Hanako Chastening a Drunkard by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923764/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Taira no Tadamori and the Oil Thief by Tsukioka YoshitoshiTaira no Tadamori and the Oil Thief by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932012/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Matsumoto Ai Using Judo to Drive Away Four Would-be Rapists by Tsukioka YoshitoshiMatsumoto Ai Using Judo to Drive Away Four Would-be Rapists by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923167/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Evening rain at Nagashino by Tsukioka YoshitoshiEvening rain at Nagashino by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924008/evening-rain-nagashino-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain license
Shōgun Tarō Taira Yoshikado Disarming Two Goblins by Tsukioka YoshitoshiShōgun Tarō Taira Yoshikado Disarming Two Goblins by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932005/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Toki Daishiro Fighting the Demon by Tsukioka YoshitoshiToki Daishiro Fighting the Demon by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924057/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
The Depravity of Seigen by Tsukioka YoshitoshiThe Depravity of Seigen by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931552/the-depravity-seigen-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain license
Annals of the Meiji Period: The Rebel Insurrection in the Kagoshima Disturbance by Tsukioka YoshitoshiAnnals of the Meiji Period: The Rebel Insurrection in the Kagoshima Disturbance by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932296/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain license
The Old Warrior Tomobayashi Rokuro Mitsuhira by Tsukioka YoshitoshiThe Old Warrior Tomobayashi Rokuro Mitsuhira by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923975/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Modern Gallants with Morning Glories by Tsukioka YoshitoshiModern Gallants with Morning Glories by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924139/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Cascading Water by Tsukioka YoshitoshiCascading Water by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924058/cascading-water-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain license
Sunrise by Tsukioka YoshitoshiSunrise by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924050/sunrise-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain license
Oda Udaijin Taira no Nobunaga in Flames at the Temple Honnōji by Tsukioka YoshitoshiOda Udaijin Taira no Nobunaga in Flames at the Temple Honnōji by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931320/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Masaoka, a Wet Nurse to the Date Clan, Holding Her Murdered Child by Tsukioka YoshitoshiMasaoka, a Wet Nurse to the Date Clan, Holding Her Murdered Child by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931273/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
A Cat Interrupts a Dogfight to Avenge the Death of Her Mother by Tsukioka YoshitoshiA Cat Interrupts a Dogfight to Avenge the Death of Her Mother by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923577/image-face-cat-personFree Image from public domain license
Tōbōsaku, Miura Yoshiaki the Tax Collector, and Urashima Tarō Drinking Wine by Tsukioka YoshitoshiTōbōsaku, Miura Yoshiaki the Tax Collector, and Urashima Tarō Drinking Wine by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932227/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
The Death of Yamamoto Doki at the Great Battle of Kawanakajima by Tsukioka YoshitoshiThe Death of Yamamoto Doki at the Great Battle of Kawanakajima by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923978/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Famous Places of the East: The Ancient Incident of Umewaka and the Child Seller beside the Sumida River by Tsukioka…Famous Places of the East: The Ancient Incident of Umewaka and the Child Seller beside the Sumida River by Tsukioka…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932019/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Endo Kiemon Masatada with Assailant by Tsukioka YoshitoshiEndo Kiemon Masatada with Assailant by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924006/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Lord Sadanobu with a Demon behind a Screen by Tsukioka YoshitoshiLord Sadanobu with a Demon behind a Screen by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923980/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
The Patrolman Matsui Yasumichi Prevents a Double Suicide by Tsukioka YoshitoshiThe Patrolman Matsui Yasumichi Prevents a Double Suicide by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923724/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Sakanoue no Karitamaro Drawing His Bow by Tsukioka YoshitoshiSakanoue no Karitamaro Drawing His Bow by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931275/image-arrow-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Enlightenment of the Courtesan Jigokudayu by Tsukioka YoshitoshiEnlightenment of the Courtesan Jigokudayu by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923839/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Yoshitsune Leaps Over Eight Boats at Dannoura Bay during the Battle of Yashima by Tsukioka YoshitoshiYoshitsune Leaps Over Eight Boats at Dannoura Bay during the Battle of Yashima by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931299/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
The Great Battle at Sekigahara by Tsukioka YoshitoshiThe Great Battle at Sekigahara by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932870/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Battle before Kumamoto Castle by Tsukioka YoshitoshiBattle before Kumamoto Castle by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931283/image-person-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
The Marui Restaurant at Reiganjima by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi and Utagawa Yoshimune IIThe Marui Restaurant at Reiganjima by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi and Utagawa Yoshimune II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932817/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
The Battle at Kagoshima by Tsukioka YoshitoshiThe Battle at Kagoshima by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931553/the-battle-kagoshima-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain license
The Girl Saku Rescuing a Baby from the River by Tsukioka YoshitoshiThe Girl Saku Rescuing a Baby from the River by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923572/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
I Want to Show You the Cherry Blossoms in Full Bloom by Tsukioka YoshitoshiI Want to Show You the Cherry Blossoms in Full Bloom by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931319/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
A Memorial Portrait of Onoe Kikugorō IV by Tsukioka YoshitoshiA Memorial Portrait of Onoe Kikugorō IV by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931274/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Shume Urabe Suetake Meeting a Ghost with a Child by Tsukioka YoshitoshiShume Urabe Suetake Meeting a Ghost with a Child by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924066/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Kiyohime, Emerging from the Hidaka River, Turning into a Serpent by Tsukioka YoshitoshiKiyohime, Emerging from the Hidaka River, Turning into a Serpent by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923994/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Asukai Masanori Teaching Tokugawa Yoshimune to Play Kemari by Tsukioka YoshitoshiAsukai Masanori Teaching Tokugawa Yoshimune to Play Kemari by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931551/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
In a Fit of Jealousy Arai Tokichi Hurls a Rock at Ohana by Tsukioka YoshitoshiIn a Fit of Jealousy Arai Tokichi Hurls a Rock at Ohana by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924053/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Two Heroes Fighting atop Horyukaku by Tsukioka YoshitoshiTwo Heroes Fighting atop Horyukaku by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924011/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
The Fever of Taira no Kiyomori by Tsukioka YoshitoshiThe Fever of Taira no Kiyomori by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932298/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
The Story of Otomi and Yosaburō by Tsukioka YoshitoshiThe Story of Otomi and Yosaburō by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932059/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Mashira no Denji Drinking from a Dipper by Tsukioka YoshitoshiMashira no Denji Drinking from a Dipper by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924104/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
The Demon of Rashomon Visits Watanabe no Tsuna Disguised as an Old Woman to Retrieve Her Severed Arm by Tsukioka YoshitoshiThe Demon of Rashomon Visits Watanabe no Tsuna Disguised as an Old Woman to Retrieve Her Severed Arm by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922690/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Imamurasaki, a Prostitute of the Kinpei Daikoku House by Tsukioka YoshitoshiImamurasaki, a Prostitute of the Kinpei Daikoku House by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931550/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
A Memorial Portrait of Onoe Kikugorō IV by Tsukioka YoshitoshiA Memorial Portrait of Onoe Kikugorō IV by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932969/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Pulling Pine Shoots on the Day of the Rat by Tsukioka YoshitoshiPulling Pine Shoots on the Day of the Rat by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923560/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
The Lucky Gods and the Wonderous Money Tree that Brings Advancement, Good Fortune, and Prosperity by Tsukioka YoshitoshiThe Lucky Gods and the Wonderous Money Tree that Brings Advancement, Good Fortune, and Prosperity by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924095/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Geisha Accompanying Dancing Measles with Samisen by Tsukioka YoshitoshiGeisha Accompanying Dancing Measles with Samisen by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924101/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Namikiri Jūzaborō with Drawn Sword by Tsukioka YoshitoshiNamikiri Jūzaborō with Drawn Sword by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932056/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Ichikawa Danjūrō IX as Masashibō Benkei in Kanjinchō by Tsukioka YoshitoshiIchikawa Danjūrō IX as Masashibō Benkei in Kanjinchō by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931182/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Michi no Omi no Mikoto following a crow to the enemy's lair by Tsukioka YoshitoshiMichi no Omi no Mikoto following a crow to the enemy's lair by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932007/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
The Great Conference on the Conquest of Korea by Tsukioka YoshitoshiThe Great Conference on the Conquest of Korea by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924040/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Gosho Gorozo Battling a Shadow by Tsukioka YoshitoshiGosho Gorozo Battling a Shadow by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923569/image-face-shadow-personFree Image from public domain license
A Messenger from Korea in Audience with Tokugawa Ienobu by Tsukioka YoshitoshiA Messenger from Korea in Audience with Tokugawa Ienobu by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931287/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
The Pupils of Uji Joetsu Practicing Fencing by Tsukioka YoshitoshiThe Pupils of Uji Joetsu Practicing Fencing by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923949/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Ban Danemon Naoyuki Conquers the Old Raccoon Dog at Fukushima's Mansion by Tsukioka YoshitoshiBan Danemon Naoyuki Conquers the Old Raccoon Dog at Fukushima's Mansion by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931416/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Namakubi Rokuzō Watching a Head Fly through the Air by Tsukioka YoshitoshiNamakubi Rokuzō Watching a Head Fly through the Air by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931276/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
General of the Right Lord Yoritomo inspects a special Nō performance by Tsukioka YoshitoshiGeneral of the Right Lord Yoritomo inspects a special Nō performance by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931326/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Ichikawa Danjūrō IX as Akamatsu Manyū Ume no Shirahata by Tsukioka YoshitoshiIchikawa Danjūrō IX as Akamatsu Manyū Ume no Shirahata by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931278/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
The Story of Priest Nitto at Emmeiin by Tsukioka YoshitoshiThe Story of Priest Nitto at Emmeiin by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922980/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Miyamoto Musashi Slashing a Tengu by Tsukioka YoshitoshiMiyamoto Musashi Slashing a Tengu by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923654/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
A Modern Prince Genji at Chigogafuchi, Enoshima by Tsukioka YoshitoshiA Modern Prince Genji at Chigogafuchi, Enoshima by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931256/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Ōtomo no Sadehiko Leaving Sayohime to Invade Korea by Tsukioka YoshitoshiŌtomo no Sadehiko Leaving Sayohime to Invade Korea by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931235/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Title Page by Tsukioka YoshitoshiTitle Page by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931242/title-page-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain license
Bōtarō's Nurse Otsuji Prays to the God of Konpira for His Success by Tsukioka YoshitoshiBōtarō's Nurse Otsuji Prays to the God of Konpira for His Success by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931512/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Geki Magohachi in Smoke and Rifle Fire by Tsukioka YoshitoshiGeki Magohachi in Smoke and Rifle Fire by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924018/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Senkanja Ushiwakasaburō Yoshitora Riding on a Feather by Tsukioka YoshitoshiSenkanja Ushiwakasaburō Yoshitora Riding on a Feather by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931259/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Taira no Koremori Slashing at a Demon by Tsukioka YoshitoshiTaira no Koremori Slashing at a Demon by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923456/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
A Sudden Police Raid on Unlicensed Prostitutes by Tsukioka YoshitoshiA Sudden Police Raid on Unlicensed Prostitutes by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923591/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Two Women of Nojiri Who were Robbed, Tied to Trees, and Eaten by Wolves by Tsukioka YoshitoshiTwo Women of Nojiri Who were Robbed, Tied to Trees, and Eaten by Wolves by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922713/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
The Battle of the Lower Toba at Fushimi in Yamashiro Province by Tsukioka YoshitoshiThe Battle of the Lower Toba at Fushimi in Yamashiro Province by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931239/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Kogakure no Kiritarō Saving Seiriki at Ōtawara by Tsukioka YoshitoshiKogakure no Kiritarō Saving Seiriki at Ōtawara by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931241/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Shiranui Kneeling Beside a Crucified Man by Tsukioka YoshitoshiShiranui Kneeling Beside a Crucified Man by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931246/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
A Woman Saving the Nation: A Chronicle of Great Peace by Tsukioka YoshitoshiA Woman Saving the Nation: A Chronicle of Great Peace by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931502/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Maebara Ikkaku Holding a Sword by Tsukioka YoshitoshiMaebara Ikkaku Holding a Sword by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922911/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
The Ghost of Yaehatahime and Akamatsu Jūtamaru Takanori by Tsukioka YoshitoshiThe Ghost of Yaehatahime and Akamatsu Jūtamaru Takanori by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931450/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Guards Subdue the Prisoner Yoshizo after His Attempted Jailbreak by Tsukioka YoshitoshiGuards Subdue the Prisoner Yoshizo after His Attempted Jailbreak by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923881/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
