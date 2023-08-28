Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Tsukioka Yoshitoshi (1839–1892) was one of the last great masters of the ukiyo-e style of woodblock printing and painting in Japan. Yoshitoshi's prints curated here are characterized by their innovative techniques and rich colors, often displaying a fusion of traditional Japanese aesthetics with modern influences.
