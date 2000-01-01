Robert Jacob Gordon (1743-1795) was a Dutch soldier and explorer. In 1776, he was stationed at Cape Town by the Dutch East India Company. He embarked on numerous exploratory expeditions, resulting in detailed drawings of plant and animal life. Additionally, he took the initiative to learn the native languages and documented their customs and religious practices. Shortly after his arrival, Gordon was promoted to the rank of colonel and remained in South Africa until his passing. His contributions to the field of zoology are noteworthy, as he single-handedly collected and classified approximately 250 specimens of animals and plants. One hundred of his watercolor sketches depicting South African botanicals were published in the Gordon Atlas.