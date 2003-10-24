rawpixel
Carol M. Highsmith Art
Carol M. Highsmith

Photographs of America by American photographer Carol M. Highsmith (b.1946). Renowned for her extensive documentation of American architecture, landscapes, people, and culture, her art focuses on capturing the beauty, uniqueness, and diversity of the American experience.

Sand dunes in Southern California. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434101/pink-sand-dunes
Autumnal view of Rocky Mountain peaks called the Maroon Bells, between Pitkin County and Gunnison County, Colorado. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/422056/rocky-mountain-peaks
Pacific Coast Sunset at Monterey, California. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434134/monterey-california
Lady Bird Johnson Grove in Northern California. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/422019/lady-bird-johnson-grove
Mountain-sunset view from Telluride, once a mining boomtown and now a popular skiing destination in Colorado. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434426/mountain-sunset-view
An old company sign appears on the wall of a Coca-Cola bottling plant outside Alpine, Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3092149/free-photo-image-art-street-wall-vintage
The Redwood National and State Parks. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/422014/tree-canopy
A mixed herd of wild and domesticated horses frolics on the Ladder Livestock ranch, at the Wyoming-Colorado border. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434464/wild-mustang-horses
Birch trees in Utah high country. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/433988/birch-trees-utah
Berwyn car spindle. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3092797/free-photo-image-cars-vintage-retro
Slot Canyons. Gently carved from the Navajo sandstone over the course of countless millenniums. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/421720/slot-canyons
The Maroon Bells, just outside Aspen in Colorado's Rocky Mountains USA - Fall aspens in San Juan County, Colorado USA. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434477/the-maroon-bells
Lions in the grass at the Wild Animal Sanctuary near Keenesburg, Colorado. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/422129/wild-lions
A portion of Great Sand Dunes National Monument and Preserve. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434577/pink-sand-dunes
Horses head for the corral in the daily roundup of horses, Riverside, Wyoming. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/422112/horses-field
The Statue of Liberty in New York. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3094098/free-photo-image-america-new-york-statue-liberty
Architect Philip Johnson's stained-glass "Glory Window" unfolds in the spiraling 1976 Chapel of Thanksgiving, part of Thanksgiving Square in Dallas, Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/422050/swirl-stained-glass-interior-design
A lush field beneath threatening skies in rural Otero County, Colorado. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/422045/green-meadow-field
Hacienda Horse and Rider, historic neon sign, Las Vegas, Nevada. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3090662/free-photo-image-horse-las-vegas-neon
The Linn Cove Viaduct, a 1243-ft. concrete segmental bridge on the Blue Ridge Parkway, near Linville, North Carolina. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/422110/the-linn-cove-viaduct
Empire State Building at night. View from the World Trade Center during the 1980s. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/421864/new-york-city
Samuel "Tamehorse" Gallegos, photographed in Pueblo, Colorado, at a gathering of North American Native People. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/487711/north-american-native
Aerial view of New York City, in which the World Trade Center Twin Towers is prominent. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/421934/new-york-city
Steam locomotives in the roundhouse of the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Scenic Railroad in Durango, Colorado. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/582513/carol-highsmiths-colorado-photograph
Wall Street charging bull in New York, Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3092030/free-photo-image-new-york-bull-wall-street
Storefront and snazzy car in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami, Florida. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3092970/free-photo-image-car-art-miami
Coca-Cola mural that doubles as a welcome sign in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3092136/free-photo-image-art-coca-cola-vintage
Abandoned passenger train car in Lambertville, New Jersey. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3094340/free-photo-image-graffiti-public-domain-high-resolution
Glacier National Park, Montana. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3090585/free-photo-image-lake-forest-nature
Owl perched on a rock. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3093819/free-photo-image-america-animals-snow-bird
Dinosaur in Porter Sculpture Park in South Dakota, Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3092237/free-photo-image-landscape-dinosaur-carol-highsmith
Dusk shot of an industrial scene along the road from Port Arthur to Sabine Pass, Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/422055/port-arthur
California Coastline. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/421875/california-coastline
Mount McKinley or Denali ("The Great One") in Alaska. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/421725/mount-mckinley
Aerial view of Central Park, New York. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/433919/central-park
A massive container ship plies the Savannah River in Savannah, Georgia. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434575/massive-container-ship
A bronze replica, one-fifth the size of the Statue of Liberty, commissioned by Frank Park Samford as the symbol for the Liberty National Life Insurance Company in Birmingham, Alabama. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/421695/statue-liberty-replica
Nuclear Power plants. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/433924/nuclear-power-plants
Dunloup Falls near the largely abandoned old coal town of Thurmond in Fayette County, West Virginia. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434372/small-water-fall
Hay bales are as numerous as the trees in this stretch of rural Nebraska. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3093970/free-photo-image-view-summer-nebraska
Sanctuary of St. Columba Catholic Cathedral in Youngstown, Ohio. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3092117/free-photo-image-church-cathedral-americas-public-domain
Route 66 neon sign. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434178/route
Autumn in New England's Barnet, Vermont. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/421815/autumn-new-englands-barnet
Rainbow across a dirt road near the settlement of Antares in northwestern Arizona. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/582452/carol-highsmiths-arizona-photograph
Sand dunes in Southern California. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434128/sand-dunes-southern-california
Night skyline of San Francisco from Treasure Island. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434052/san-francisco
Belua whale in an aquarium. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3093659/free-photo-image-whale-animal-america-animals
Wind farms in Franklin County, Iowa. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434537/wind-farms
Colorful Baltimore row
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3090824/free-photo-image-building-city-streetFree Image from public domain license
July 4th Fireworks. Washington DC is a spectacular place to celebrate July 4th! Original image from Carol M.…July 4th Fireworks. Washington DC is a spectacular place to celebrate July 4th! Original image from Carol M.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/421743/red-fireworksFree Image from public domain license
Cadillac Ant Farm cars in Amarillo, Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of Congress…Cadillac Ant Farm cars in Amarillo, Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of Congress…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3092809/free-photo-image-texas-graffiti-americaFree Image from public domain license
South Beach lifeguard stands at Miami Beach, Florida, a. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of…South Beach lifeguard stands at Miami Beach, Florida, a. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3092111/free-photo-image-miami-beach-floridaFree Image from public domain license
Industrial scene on Nueces Bay in Corpus Christi, Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of…Industrial scene on Nueces Bay in Corpus Christi, Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434264/industrial-sceneFree Image from public domain license
Colorado Rockies major-league baseball game at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. Original image from Carol M.…Colorado Rockies major-league baseball game at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. Original image from Carol M.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3090938/free-photo-image-sport-baseball-americaFree Image from public domain license
California vineyards. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.California vineyards. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2212376/vineyards-californiaFree Image from public domain license
Fall aspens in San Juan County, Colorado USA - Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of Congress…Fall aspens in San Juan County, Colorado USA - Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of Congress…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434394/forest-autumnFree Image from public domain license
Detail of the Walt Disney Center Concert Hall in downtown Los Angeles, California.Detail of the Walt Disney Center Concert Hall in downtown Los Angeles, California.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2110799/carol-highsmiths-californiaFree Image from public domain license
Dusk shot of Santa Barbara, California, and the Pacific shore, taken from bluffs high above the city. Original image from…Dusk shot of Santa Barbara, California, and the Pacific shore, taken from bluffs high above the city. Original image from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434172/santa-barbara-californiaFree Image from public domain license
Chicago's skyline appears in silhouette at sunset. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of…Chicago's skyline appears in silhouette at sunset. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3094116/free-photo-image-night-sunset-background-chicagoFree Image from public domain license
Historical re-enactors at the Old Tombstone theme park and movie set, Arizona. Original image from Carol M.…Historical re-enactors at the Old Tombstone theme park and movie set, Arizona. Original image from Carol M.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3094224/free-photo-image-west-america-carol-highsmithFree Image from public domain license
For displaying jellyfish, The Monterey Bay Aquarium uses a Kreisel tank, which creates a circular flow to support and…For displaying jellyfish, The Monterey Bay Aquarium uses a Kreisel tank, which creates a circular flow to support and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/422003/jellyfish-tankFree Image from public domain license
Dusk view of the Dallas, Texas skyline. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of Congress…Dusk view of the Dallas, Texas skyline. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of Congress…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/582596/carol-highsmiths-texas-photographFree Image from public domain license
Colorful HIstoric Motel in Wildwood, New Jersey. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of Congress…Colorful HIstoric Motel in Wildwood, New Jersey. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of Congress…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/421703/motel-wildwoodFree Image from public domain license
Horse with US flag at the Star of Texas Fair and Rodeo in Austin, Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s…Horse with US flag at the Star of Texas Fair and Rodeo in Austin, Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3091621/free-photo-image-horse-america-american-flagFree Image from public domain license
Holstein dairy cows at a farm. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of Congress collection.…Holstein dairy cows at a farm. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of Congress collection.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3090594/free-photo-image-cow-black-and-white-farm-animalFree Image from public domain license
A bighorn sheep in Colorado National Monument, a preserve of vast plateaus, canyons, and towering monoliths in Mesa County…A bighorn sheep in Colorado National Monument, a preserve of vast plateaus, canyons, and towering monoliths in Mesa County…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/433758/bighorn-sheep-the-roadFree Image from public domain license
A steam train on a heritage railroad that operates excursions in Boone County, Iowa, crosses the 156-foot-tall Bass Point…A steam train on a heritage railroad that operates excursions in Boone County, Iowa, crosses the 156-foot-tall Bass Point…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/422054/old-steam-trainFree Image from public domain license
The Avila Beach pier at sunset. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of Congress collection.…The Avila Beach pier at sunset. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of Congress collection.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434173/avila-beach-pierFree Image from public domain license
Samantha and Scarlett Santana have some fun in the ride area of a carnival outside the event locations Rodeo Austin, the…Samantha and Scarlett Santana have some fun in the ride area of a carnival outside the event locations Rodeo Austin, the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/582642/carol-highsmiths-texas-photographFree Image from public domain license
The Golden Gate Bridge is a suspension bridge spanning the Golden Gate. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s…The Golden Gate Bridge is a suspension bridge spanning the Golden Gate. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/422007/the-golden-gate-bridgeFree Image from public domain license
Grouping of small barns in this Monroe County, West Virginia, autumnal rural scene. Original image from Carol M.…Grouping of small barns in this Monroe County, West Virginia, autumnal rural scene. Original image from Carol M.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434385/barns-rural-areaFree Image from public domain license
Capitol Hill at night. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced…Capitol Hill at night. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/433912/washington-dc-nightFree Image from public domain license
Lions at The Montgomery Zoo in Oak Park. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of Congress…Lions at The Montgomery Zoo in Oak Park. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of Congress…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/433800/lion-the-montgomery-zooFree Image from public domain license
At the original Lansing Farm site in Dyersville, Iowa, where the nostalgic movie "Field of Dreams" was filmed. Original…At the original Lansing Farm site in Dyersville, Iowa, where the nostalgic movie "Field of Dreams" was filmed. Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3092051/free-photo-image-baseball-steffen-americaFree Image from public domain license
U.S. Capitol, Washington D.C. Photograph taken from the Thomas Jefferson Building. Original image from Carol M.…U.S. Capitol, Washington D.C. Photograph taken from the Thomas Jefferson Building. Original image from Carol M.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/421847/us-capitol-building-washington-dcFree Image from public domain license
Bubbles the 9,000-pound African elephant at Myrtle Beach Safari program, South Carolina. Original image from Carol M.…Bubbles the 9,000-pound African elephant at Myrtle Beach Safari program, South Carolina. Original image from Carol M.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3091006/free-photo-image-elephants-high-resolution-zooFree Image from public domain license
Two riders at the White Stallion Ranch, a guest ranch outside Tucson, Arizona. Original image from Carol M.…Two riders at the White Stallion Ranch, a guest ranch outside Tucson, Arizona. Original image from Carol M.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3094182/free-photo-image-cactus-cowboy-familyFree Image from public domain license
Outsized art piece in Northern Nevada at the "Burning Man" festival. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America…Outsized art piece in Northern Nevada at the "Burning Man" festival. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3090735/free-photo-image-high-resolution-art-nevadaFree Image from public domain license
Classic Kansas field of waving wheat. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of Congress…Classic Kansas field of waving wheat. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of Congress…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/433972/wheat-fieldFree Image from public domain license
The Alabama Music Hall of Fame. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of Congress collection.…The Alabama Music Hall of Fame. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of Congress collection.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/421780/rhythm-and-bluesFree Image from public domain license
View of Monument Valley in Arizona, USA. Old Mammoth Road. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library…View of Monument Valley in Arizona, USA. Old Mammoth Road. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/433877/monument-valley-arizonaFree Image from public domain license
Aerial view of Miami Beach, a bony-finger-like barrier island separated by Biscayne Bay from Miami and other South Florida…Aerial view of Miami Beach, a bony-finger-like barrier island separated by Biscayne Bay from Miami and other South Florida…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3094336/free-photo-image-miami-sea-view-beachFree Image from public domain license
Container facility at Oakland Harbor. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of Congress…Container facility at Oakland Harbor. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of Congress…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/421962/container-facility-oakland-harborFree Image from public domain license
Nelson Atkins Museum Bloch Building in Kansas City, Missouri. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America…Nelson Atkins Museum Bloch Building in Kansas City, Missouri. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3093045/free-photo-image-green-building-architectureFree Image from public domain license
Fenway Park and the 'Green Monster,' Boston. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of Congress…Fenway Park and the 'Green Monster,' Boston. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of Congress…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/421878/fenway-parkFree Image from public domain license
Curious horses on a ranch in Red River County near Detroit, Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America…Curious horses on a ranch in Red River County near Detroit, Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434157/horses-fieldFree Image from public domain license
Swing ride in Santa Cruz, the county seat and largest city of Santa Cruz County, California. Original image from Carol M.…Swing ride in Santa Cruz, the county seat and largest city of Santa Cruz County, California. Original image from Carol M.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/422001/swing-ride-santa-cruzFree Image from public domain license
Pacific Coast Highway Scenic. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of Congress collection.…Pacific Coast Highway Scenic. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of Congress collection.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434116/pacific-coast-highwayFree Image from public domain license
The golden eagle that flies at the Auburn University's football game every year. Original image from Carol M.…The golden eagle that flies at the Auburn University's football game every year. Original image from Carol M.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/421757/golden-eagleFree Image from public domain license
Wind farms filled with giant wind turbines have become a familiar site on actual American prairie farms, Iowa. Original…Wind farms filled with giant wind turbines have become a familiar site on actual American prairie farms, Iowa. Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3093658/free-photo-image-industry-wind-energy-farmsFree Image from public domain license
Picturesque but slender road to Nuttallburg, a ghost town that was once one of about 50 places that sprang up in the deep…Picturesque but slender road to Nuttallburg, a ghost town that was once one of about 50 places that sprang up in the deep…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/422052/autumn-roadFree Image from public domain license
University of Alabama Football match. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of Congress…University of Alabama Football match. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of Congress…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3094380/free-photo-image-football-stadium-crowdFree Image from public domain license
Pacific Coast Highway Scenic. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of Congress collection.…Pacific Coast Highway Scenic. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of Congress collection.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/422015/pacific-coast-highwayFree Image from public domain license
