Edward Penfield (1866-1925) was a famous American illustrator known for his bold and lively style. He often depicted scenes of everyday life, showing the busy city and peaceful countryside. With bright colors and strong lines, his art had a sense of energy and movement. Whether making posters, magazine covers, or ads, Penfield was great at getting people's attention and sending a message with his eye-catching artwork. His unique mix of realism and graphic design still inspires and captivates viewers today.